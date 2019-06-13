Technology News
Thomson Launches New Range of Official Android Smart TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 29,999

Everything from 43-inch to 65-inch is 4K resolution with HDR.

By | Updated: 13 June 2019 12:51 IST
The 65-inch Official Android TV from Thomson is priced at Rs. 59,999

Highlights
  • Thomson’s new range of smart TVs is priced from Rs. 29,999 to Rs. 59,999
  • The TVs run the official Android TV software
  • App support for Netflix, Hotstar, and YouTube is present

Thomson TVs, present in India through manufacturer and brand licensee Super Plastronics Private Ltd. (SPPL), has just launched its latest product range in the country. The company has launched the Official Android TV range in India, with four size options in this product range. The new product range is priced from Rs. 29,999 onwards, with various size options ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches. As the name suggests, the LED smart TV range runs on the official Android TV software, with the latest version - Android Oreo - loaded onto the TVs.

The new range is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 43-inch variant, Rs. 34,999 for the 50-inch option, Rs. 38,999 for the 55-inch variant, and Rs. 59,999 for the top-of-the-line 65-inch TV. All TVs in the range, regardless of size, have 4K-resolution LED panels and support HDR. Furthermore, the Thomson TVs also support Dolby audio and DTS TruSurround. Apart from the official Android TV interface, the TVs also have built-in Chromecast for casting with compatible devices. The TVs also feature 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to install apps.

Official Android TV is a popular smart TV interface, particularly because of its support for a wide number of apps and services. The Thomson official Android TV series comes with a variety of popular apps pre-loaded, including Google Play Movies, Google Play Music, YouTube, and Netflix. Apart from that, users can access the Google Play Store and install any of the 5000 apps that are currently available for Android TV. Interestingly, the remote that comes with the TV range also features a dedicated button for Netflix, along with quick toggles for Google Assistant and Google Play.

Thomson's smart TV range is available to buy on Flipkart, with competitive pricing across the product range. The latest TV range follows the Thomson 40-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV, which was launched earlier this year as the first 40-inch 4K TV in India, and priced at Rs. 20,999.

Further reading: Thomson, SPPL, Android TV, Thomson Official Android TV
Ali Pardiwala

Further reading: Thomson, SPPL, Android TV, Thomson Official Android TV
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

