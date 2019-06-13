Thomson TVs, present in India through manufacturer and brand licensee Super Plastronics Private Ltd. (SPPL), has just launched its latest product range in the country. The company has launched the Official Android TV range in India, with four size options in this product range. The new product range is priced from Rs. 29,999 onwards, with various size options ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches. As the name suggests, the LED smart TV range runs on the official Android TV software, with the latest version - Android Oreo - loaded onto the TVs.

The new range is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 43-inch variant, Rs. 34,999 for the 50-inch option, Rs. 38,999 for the 55-inch variant, and Rs. 59,999 for the top-of-the-line 65-inch TV. All TVs in the range, regardless of size, have 4K-resolution LED panels and support HDR. Furthermore, the Thomson TVs also support Dolby audio and DTS TruSurround. Apart from the official Android TV interface, the TVs also have built-in Chromecast for casting with compatible devices. The TVs also feature 2.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage to install apps.

Official Android TV is a popular smart TV interface, particularly because of its support for a wide number of apps and services. The Thomson official Android TV series comes with a variety of popular apps pre-loaded, including Google Play Movies, Google Play Music, YouTube, and Netflix. Apart from that, users can access the Google Play Store and install any of the 5000 apps that are currently available for Android TV. Interestingly, the remote that comes with the TV range also features a dedicated button for Netflix, along with quick toggles for Google Assistant and Google Play.

Thomson's smart TV range is available to buy on Flipkart, with competitive pricing across the product range. The latest TV range follows the Thomson 40-inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV, which was launched earlier this year as the first 40-inch 4K TV in India, and priced at Rs. 20,999.