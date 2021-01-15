Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Thomson Path Android TVs Launched in India in 42 Inch and 43 Inch Variants, Sale Starts January 20

Thomson Path Android TVs Launched in India in 42-Inch and 43-Inch Variants, Sale Starts January 20

Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV is priced in India at Rs. 22,499.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 January 2021 17:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Thomson Path Android TVs Launched in India in 42-Inch and 43-Inch Variants, Sale Starts January 20

Both the Thomson TV sets have a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) DLED IPS panel

Highlights
  • The Thomson 43-inch model has 40-watt speakers on board
  • The remote comes with dedicated buttons for Prime, YouTube, Sony Liv
  • Both the models have three HDM1 2.0 ports

Thomson has launched two Android TV sets in its new Path series ahead of the Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The new TVs come in 42-inch and 43-inch sizes and run on Android 9. The Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 and 43-inch PATH0009BL TV models also come with Google Assistant support, and a remote that has dedicated buttons for Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv. Both the models have three HDM1 2.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The Thomson 43-inch Path model also offers 40-watt sound output.

Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV, Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV price in India, sale

The Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV is priced in India at Rs. 19,999, whereas the Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV is priced in India at Rs. 22,499. Both TV sets will go on sale starting January 20 on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant will be hosting a Republic Day sale on its site from January 20 to January 24.

Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV, Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV specifications, features

The Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV and Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV run on Android 9 software and are powered by Amlogic chipset with a 1.4GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor and Mali-450MP3 GPU. While they differ in display size, both the TV sets offer full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) DLED IPS panel with a 178-degree viewing angle and 500 nits peak brightness. The TV sets offer a 60Hz frame rate and a 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. They also pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Ports on both the Thomson 42-inch and 43-inch models include two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two AV ports, RF input, Ethernet input, optical input, line input, and an audio jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth v5. The TVs support Google Assistant voice commands, and come with a smart remote that has hot keys for apps like Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It also has a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant.

The TVs support Chromecast (Android) and AirPlay (iOS) to help you cast your smartphone or even your tablet on to the TV. You can cast more than 1,000 apps on the TV sets. Apart from this, the TVs also offer access to over 5,000 apps and games. The 42-inch model has 30-watt speakers, whereas the 43-inch model has 40-watt speakers on board. And with power consumption < 75W the Thomson TV models claim to be graded at level 5 on energy efficiency.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Thomson, 'Android TV, Thomson 42 Inch PATH2121 Android TV, Thomson 43 Inch PATH0009BL Android TV, Thomson PATH2121 Android TV specifications, Thomson PATH0009BL Android TV specifications
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan

Related Stories

Thomson Path Android TVs Launched in India in 42-Inch and 43-Inch Variants, Sale Starts January 20
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
  2. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  4. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900
  5. Vaio Makes a Comeback in India With Two Laptops
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Being Produced in India, 5G Variant Expected: Report
  7. Amazfit GTR 2e, GTS 2e Smartwatches to Launch in India on January 19
  8. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Reservations Begin in US
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Thomson Path Android TVs Launched in India in 42-Inch and 43-Inch Variants, Sale Starts January 20
  2. Jio Phone Users Will No Longer Get Rs. 153 Prepaid Recharge Plan
  3. Microsoft Increases File Upload Size Limit on OneDrive, Teams, SharePoint to 250GB
  4. MacBook Pro 2021 Models Will Have Flat-Edge Design, Lose the Touch Bar, Bring Back MagSafe: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Samsung Galaxy A52 Production in India Has Started, 5G Variant May Also Launch: Report
  6. Apple Store Offering Rs. 5,000 Cashback on Orders Over Rs. 44,900: All the Details
  7. Researchers Explain How Locked Android, iOS Phone Encryption Gets Bypassed
  8. YouTube Adds Voice Commands on Web to Easily Search, Navigate, and Play Videos
  9. Vaio E15, SE14 Laptops With Full-HD IPS Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Landline to Mobile Calls Won’t Go Through Without Prefix ‘0’ Starting Today
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com