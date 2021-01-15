Thomson has launched two Android TV sets in its new Path series ahead of the Republic Day sale on Flipkart. The new TVs come in 42-inch and 43-inch sizes and run on Android 9. The Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 and 43-inch PATH0009BL TV models also come with Google Assistant support, and a remote that has dedicated buttons for Prime, YouTube, and Sony Liv. Both the models have three HDM1 2.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports. The Thomson 43-inch Path model also offers 40-watt sound output.

Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV, Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV price in India, sale

The Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV is priced in India at Rs. 19,999, whereas the Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV is priced in India at Rs. 22,499. Both TV sets will go on sale starting January 20 on Flipkart. The e-commerce giant will be hosting a Republic Day sale on its site from January 20 to January 24.

Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV, Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV specifications, features

The Thomson 42-inch PATH2121 Android TV and Thomson 43-inch PATH0009BL Android TV run on Android 9 software and are powered by Amlogic chipset with a 1.4GHz ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor and Mali-450MP3 GPU. While they differ in display size, both the TV sets offer full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) DLED IPS panel with a 178-degree viewing angle and 500 nits peak brightness. The TV sets offer a 60Hz frame rate and a 500000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. They also pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

Ports on both the Thomson 42-inch and 43-inch models include two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, two AV ports, RF input, Ethernet input, optical input, line input, and an audio jack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n and Bluetooth v5. The TVs support Google Assistant voice commands, and come with a smart remote that has hot keys for apps like Sony Liv, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. It also has a dedicated button to activate Google Assistant.

The TVs support Chromecast (Android) and AirPlay (iOS) to help you cast your smartphone or even your tablet on to the TV. You can cast more than 1,000 apps on the TV sets. Apart from this, the TVs also offer access to over 5,000 apps and games. The 42-inch model has 30-watt speakers, whereas the 43-inch model has 40-watt speakers on board. And with power consumption < 75W the Thomson TV models claim to be graded at level 5 on energy efficiency.

