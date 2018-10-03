NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • TCL to Set Up New TV Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh

TCL to Set Up New TV Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh

, 03 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
TCL to Set Up New TV Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh

Highlights

  • TCL has partnered Andhra Pradesh government for the new plant
  • The manufacturing facility will be set up in Tirupati
  • The company says it plans to integrate QLED and AI tech

Chinese consumer electronics firm TCL on Wednesday partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a new manufacturing facility in Tirupati.

The announcement underlines TCL's plans to introduce several smart entertainment solutions in the Indian market to fulfil the evolved entertainment sensibilities of the growing young consumer base, the company said in a statement.

The company is aiming to disrupt the premium home entertainment segment by introducing India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV on Amazon.in.

"Our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government and the establishment of our Tirupati manufacturing unit would allow us to provide Indian consumers with innovative smart TVs driven by the latest cutting-edge QLED and AI technologies," Mike Chen, Country Manager-TCL India, said in a statement.

The announcement also marks the company's long-term vision of building localised capabilities in order to better cater to the growing market demand for home entertainment solutions across the country.

The Tirupati unit would enable TCL to actively contribute towards the "Make in India" initiative by generating substantial employment opportunities for the country's young workforce.

The firm has also tied up with large offline electronics retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, as well as major regional channel partners to build a robust, pan-India sales and distribution channel.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL Teased to Come With Active Edge Feature; Google Home Mini in Aqua Colour Option Announced Ahead of October 9 Event
Billion Capture Plus
TCL to Set Up New TV Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Vodafone Launches Rs. 99, Rs. 109 Recharge Packs to Rival Jio
  2. Honor 10 to Be Available for Rs. 24,999 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days
  3. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  4. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, New Alexa Voice Remote Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp for Android Gets New 'Swipe to Reply' Feature
  6. Motorola One Power Review
  7. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
  8. MIUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out to Redmi 6A, Redmi 6: How to Install
  9. Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 Update Now Available: How to Install
  10. Nokia 6.1 Plus Gets September Android Security Update in India: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.