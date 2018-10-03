TCL to Set Up New TV Manufacturing Facility in Andhra Pradesh

Chinese consumer electronics firm TCL on Wednesday partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a new manufacturing facility in Tirupati.

The announcement underlines TCL's plans to introduce several smart entertainment solutions in the Indian market to fulfil the evolved entertainment sensibilities of the growing young consumer base, the company said in a statement.

The company is aiming to disrupt the premium home entertainment segment by introducing India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV on Amazon.in.

"Our partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government and the establishment of our Tirupati manufacturing unit would allow us to provide Indian consumers with innovative smart TVs driven by the latest cutting-edge QLED and AI technologies," Mike Chen, Country Manager-TCL India, said in a statement.

The announcement also marks the company's long-term vision of building localised capabilities in order to better cater to the growing market demand for home entertainment solutions across the country.

The Tirupati unit would enable TCL to actively contribute towards the "Make in India" initiative by generating substantial employment opportunities for the country's young workforce.

The firm has also tied up with large offline electronics retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital and Vijay Sales, as well as major regional channel partners to build a robust, pan-India sales and distribution channel.