TCL 2020 QLED 4K and 8K Android TV Ranges Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 45,990

The flagship product in the range is the 75-inch TCL X915 8K TV.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 18 June 2020 13:52 IST
The TCL C715 range comes with support for Dolby Vision

Highlights
  • TCL has launched new 4K and 8K QLED TVs in India
  • Dolby Vision HDR is supported on the TVs
  • The TCL C715 range starts at Rs. 45,990

Television manufacturer TCL has launched its newest range of QLED TVs in India, with prices starting at Rs. 45,990. The company has launched the C715, C815, and X915 television ranges in India, with sizes ranging from 50 inches to 85 inches across the product ranges. The flagship product in the range is the TCL 85X915, which is a 75-inch 8K QLED TV priced at Rs. 2,99,990 in India. All of the TVs run on the Android TV platform, and come with other premium features including HDR support, hands-free far field voice recognition, and more.

TCL C715, C815, X915 price in India and availability

The new TCL QLED TV ranges include the C715, C815, and X915 series. Most features are common across the different ranges, but the X915 is the most expensive because of its 8K screen at Rs. 2,99,990 for the single 75-inch variant. The C715 series is priced at Rs. 45,990 for the 50-inch variant, Rs. 55,990 for the 55-inch TV, and Rs. 79,990 for the 65-inch option. The C815 series is priced at Rs. 69,990 for the 55-inch TV, Rs. 99,990 for the 65-inch variant, and Rs. 1,49,990 for the 75-inch variant.

Specific pricing for the TCL P715 series which was launched earlier this month has also been revealed. The range started at Rs. 28,990 for the 43-inch variant, the 50-inch TV is priced at Rs. 34,990, the 55-inch is priced at Rs. 39,990, the 65-inch goes for Rs. 61,990, and the 75-inch TV is available for Rs. 99,990.

TCL C715, C815, X915 specifications and features

The new products come shortly after the launch of the TCL P715 series earlier this month. The new television ranges are priced to compete in the mid-range price segment, and will go up against Samsung and OnePlus in terms of features and specifications.

While the C715 and C815 TV ranges are QLED 4K TVs, the flagship X915 TV has an 85-inch 8K (7680x4320 pixels) QLED screen. It's worth mentioning here that there isn't much 8K content available right now beyond sample video clips, but TV makers are preparing for the eventual arrival of 8K content by launching 8K TVs already. The high costs of the technology also means that 8K TVs are only available in large screen sizes for now.

The TCL TVs run on Android TV 9 Pie, and support HDR content up to the Dolby Vision standard and far-field voice recognition for Google Assistant. There is also support for Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD audio formats, and the company states that the TVs come with AI features that allow the TV to work with IoT devices, along with accessing content on the television itself.

The X915 and C815 models come with Onkyo soundbars (separate unit on the X915, built-in on the C815) and MEMC (120Hz on 65-inch and above models), and the X915 is also IMAX-certified for enhanced content and a pop-up camera for video chat and conferencing using the television. The C715 range comes with 30W of sound output through a dual-speaker system, and offers features such as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and Android TV 9 Pie, which are available on the higher-end products as well.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Pokémon Café Mix, New Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Smile Games Announced for Switch, Mobile

