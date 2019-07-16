Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • TCL 55 inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 40,990

TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 40,990

The 55-inch TV runs on Android 9 Pie-based Android TV platform

By | Updated: 16 July 2019 15:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 40,990

The TCL P8E offers a ‘hands-free voice interaction’ feature

Highlights
  • The TCL P8E 4K AI Android TV is priced at Rs. 40,990
  • The TV runs Android 9 Pie-based Android TV
  • The 55-inch TV has a 4K HDR panel

TVs today are a lot more affordable than they used to be, and it's now possible to buy a feature-filled 55-inch TV at an affordable price thanks to the dynamics of online sales. One brand that has made a big name for itself online is TCL, which has launched its latest product in India, the TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV. The 55-inch P8E is priced at Rs. 40,990, and features smart connectivity with access to various apps and services including Netflix, YouTube, Google Assistant, and more.

The TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV was stated to be available on Amazon India starting July 15, but it is yet to be listed on the site, with only older TCL models available. The TV can be found on TCL's official India site, though. We've reached out to TCL regarding this and will update the story when we have more information on availability.

A key feature of the TV is far-field hands-free voice interaction, which allows the user to give voice commands to control the TV even from large distances, such as from a different room in the home. The TV runs on the latest version of Android TV, Android 9 Pie certified for the TV. Additionally, the TCL 55-inch P8E AI Smart Android LED TV has a quad-core CPU, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage, and artificial intelligence features that are said to improve the viewing experience by enhancing picture settings and audio according to the content and natural light in the room.

At Rs. 40,990, the TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV is priced competitively for its feature set, with a 3840x2160-pixel HDR-capable panel, smart connectivity, and 30W of sound output. The TV also features Bluetooth for external audio connectivity and access to the Google Play Store for Android TV which allows users to install apps and games on the TV. The company's TV range is competitively priced in India to take on brands such as Vu and MarQ, and some of the TV models can also be found offline at major retailers.

TCL 55-inch LED 4K Smart Android TV (55P8E-IN)

TCL 55-inch LED 4K Smart Android TV (55P8E-IN)

Display55.00-inch
Screen TypeLED
Dimensions2080mm x 300mm x 1390mm
ResolutionUltra HD (4K)
OSAndroid Based
Smart TVYes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL, TCL P8E, Android TV, 4K TV
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Robots to Install Telescopes to Peer Into Cosmos From the Moon
Windows 10 May Soon Allow Amazon Alexa to Activate on the Lock Screen
Honor Smartphones
TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 40,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Huawei's Latest Smartwatch in India Offers Two-Weeks Battery Life
  2. LG Launches 55-inch, 43-inch 4K LED Smart TVs With Active HDR in India
  3. Partial Lunar Eclipse 2019: Everything You Need To Know
  4. Xiaomi to launch Mi A3 on July 17, Phone’s Live Images Leaked
  5. Tata Sky Broadband Offers Monthly Unlimited Data Plans Starting at Rs. 590
  6. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced
  7. Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio Cameo in Spider-Man: Far From Home Revealed
  8. Redmi Note 7 Series is Getting a New Colour Variant
  9. Oppo F11 Pro Waterfall Grey Variant Now on Sale in India via Amazon
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Fujifilm GFX 100 Medium-Format Mirrorless Camera With 100-Megapixel Sensor Launched in India
  2. MakeMyTrip, ASI Partner for Online Bookings for 116 Heritage Sites
  3. PUBG Mobile v0.13.5 Update Brings New PP-19 Gun, HDR Mode, Season 8 Royale Pass, and More
  4. Windows 10 May Soon Allow Amazon Alexa to Activate on the Lock Screen
  5. TCL 55-inch P8E 4K AI Smart Android LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 40,990
  6. Robots to Install Telescopes to Peer Into Cosmos From the Moon
  7. Tesla Discontinues Cheapest Model X, S Variants, Cuts Prices to Simplify Lineup
  8. BSNL Brings Back '5GB Free Trial' for Landline Customers to Offer Broadband for Free
  9. Xiaomi Mi Rechargeable LED Lamp With Five Days Battery Life Announced, Crowdfunding Starts July 18
  10. Asus ROG Phone 2 Hands-On Images Leaked, Show Dual Front Speakers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.