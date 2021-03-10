Technology News
  • TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android TV 11, Ocarina Smart AC Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Features

The new TVs are priced at Rs. 41,990 onwards, and support Dolby Vision HDR.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 10 March 2021 13:13 IST
The TCL P725 series is available in sizes ranging from 43 inches to 65 inches

Highlights
  • TCL has launched the P725 series, which runs on Android TV 11
  • The TVs also feature hands-free Google Assistant access
  • The 65-inch TV will be the first to go on sale on Amazon India

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV series has been launched in India at affordable prices, and is claimed by the company to be the first television running Android TV 11 in the country. The new TV series will be available in four sizes - 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch - with prices starting at Rs. 41,990 for the 43-inch variant. All of the televisions in the series are 4K HDR LED TVs, with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio technologies. The company also launched its Ocarina Smart AC series in the country, priced at Rs. 33,990 onwards.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV, Ocarina Smart AC series price and availability

The TCL P725 series is available in four sizes, priced at Rs. 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, Rs. 56,990 for the 50-inch option, Rs. 62,990 for the 55-inch television, and Rs. 89,990 for the largest 65-inch variant. While TCL does intend to launch all four size variants in the coming weeks, only the 65-inch TV will go on sale to begin with, exclusively on Amazon in India.

The Ocarina Smart AC series will be on sale exclusively on the TCL India online store, and will be available in three variants - 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton - with prices starting at Rs. 33,990. The smart AC series will be up for pre-orders starting March 20, although only the 1-ton option is currently listed on the company's site.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV specifications and features

Claimed by the company to be the first smart TV in India to run Android TV 11, the TCL P725 runs both the stock Android TV interface as well as the company's Channel 3.0 custom launcher. Android TV gives the television access to over 7,000 apps and games through the Google Play Store for Android TV, including popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar. There is also built-in Chromecast on the television series.

Apart from this, the TCL P725 series features support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision standard, along with Dolby Atmos audio. MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology for smoother motion, an included video call camera, and hands-free access to Google Assistant are also touted as key features on the TCL P725 televisions.

TCL Ocarina Smart AC specifications and features

The TCL Ocarina Smart AC series has also been launched in India, and features smart connectivity for remote control through the TCL Home app. The air conditioner can also be controlled through voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. There is also a gentle breeze mode, and UVC sterilisation for elimination of bacteria in the air.

Are Amazonbasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
