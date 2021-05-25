Technology News
  • TCL P715 AI, C815 QLED, C715 QLED 4K Smart TVs Launched in India, Priced Starting Rs. 29,999

TCL C815 4K QLED TV will be available on Flipkart in 55-inches, 65-inches, and 75-inches and will be priced at Rs. 78,499, Rs. 1,14,999, and Rs. 1,29,999 respectively.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 May 2021 14:53 IST
TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV integrates features like hands-free voice control, AI-integrated systems

Highlights
  • TCL C715 4K QLED TV to come in in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models
  • TCL C815 4K QLED TV range is priced starting at Rs. 78,499
  • TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV features micro dimming

TCL on Tuesday announced a slew of smart TVs in India, in partnership with Flipkart. The new ranges include the P715 4K UHD AI TV, C715 4K QLED TV, and C815 4K QLED TV sets. The new models come in 43-inch to 75-inch display sizes and offer different set of features. For instance, the TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV comes with features like micro dimming, dynamic colour enhancement, 4K upscaling, and more. The TCL C815 4K QLED TV runs on Android TV platform and comes with features like hands-free voice control, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+. All the three TV ranges are available on Flipkart with bank discounts.

TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV

The new TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch display sizes. The 43-inch is priced in India at Rs. 29,999, the 50-inch model is priced at Rs. 38,999, the 55-inch model is priced in India at Rs. 42,999, while the 65-inch variant is priced at Rs. 64,999. Coming to the features, the TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV integrates features like hands-free voice control, AI-integrated systems, Google Play Services, and OTT availability for platforms such as Netflix and YouTube. The device is backed by Dolby Audio with an integrated box speaker that supports MP3, WMA, and AC4 formats. The TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV also features micro dimming, dynamic colour enhancement, and 4K upscaling.

TCL C715 4K QLED TV

The TCL C715 4K QLED TV, it is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, priced at Rs. 49,999, Rs. 56,999, and Rs. 88,499 respectively. The TCL C715 QLED Smart TV comes with built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, and hands-free voice control. The Ultra-HD display is equipped with Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, and IPQ engine for better viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Atmos and DTS smart audio processing, and runs on the Android TV platform.

TCL C815 4K QLED TV

Lastly, the TCL C815 4K QLED TV is available on Flipkart in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, priced at Rs. 78,499, Rs. 1,14,999, and Rs. 1,29,999 respectively. The Android Smart TV has similar features as the TCL C715 4K QLED TV including hands-free voice control, Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. Additionally, it also integrates Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC) that eliminates blurring and jarring from videos. In addition to Dolby Atmos support, TCL C815 4K QLED TV also integrates Onkyo soundbars for enhanced audio output.

Comments

Further reading: TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV, TCL C715 4K QLED TV, TCL C815 4K QLED TV, TCL, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Spark 7 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
