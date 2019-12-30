Technology News
  CES 2020: TCL to Unveil Next Generation Mini LED Technology for Televisions Next Week

CES 2020: TCL to Unveil Next-Generation Mini-LED Technology for Televisions Next Week

Mini-LED is being touted as an affordable alternative to OLED technology.

30 December 2019
TCL launched its first mini-LED TV range this year

While LED screen technology is the most affordable for televisions, manufacturers have been exploring better options in an effort to offer better products. One such technology is mini-LED that is an evolutionary technology based on the popular LED-LCD technology. Chinese television manufacturer TCL has pioneered and promoted this technology, and will now be unveiling the next generation of mini-LED technology for televisions in the run up to CES 2020, which is set to take place from January 7 to 10.

The news was announced by TCL through a press release that states that the next-generation mini-LED technology will be revealed on January 6. TCL has put considerable resources into the development of mini-LED technology that is seen as an affordable alternative to OLED screen technology. The company, earlier this year, launched the TCL 8-series that is its first mini-LED TV series.

Mini-LED is different from OLED and micro-LED technologies in that it is an evolutionary technology of LED itself. It functions similarly to local dimming technology, but is said to allow for many for light zones, allowing for much more effective local dimming that may well appear to be on par with the individual pixel control offered by OLED televisions. Although TCL has only just launched consumer-grade mini-LED products, it's interesting to note that the company is already ready to kick things up a notch at CES.

The Chinese television maker is present in India with many of its affordable television ranges that are available both online and offline. TCL recently launched its flagship P8M television in India, an 85-inch model running on the Android TV platform.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL, Mini-LED, televisions
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

