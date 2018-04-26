TCL on Thursday launched its latest smart TV offerings in India - iFFALCON 55K2A powered by Android 7.0 Nougat and iFFALCON F2. While the iFFALCON 55KA is a 55-inch TV with a 4K UHD display, the iFFALCON F2 TV comes in two configurations - the 40-inch variant called iFFALCON 40F2 and the 32-inch variant called iFFALCON 32F2. In their price range, the TCL iFFALCON TV lineup will compete with Xiaomi's Mi LED Smart TVs.

The company has also partnered with Jio Digital, Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV, YouTube, ErosNow, Voot, and more for content. TCL iFFALCON's three models will be available for purchase from May 7 via the Flipkart iFFALCON brand store. The iFFALCON 55K2A has been priced at Rs. 45,999, while iFFALCON 40F2 and iFFALCON 32F2 will be available at Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 13,499 respectively. Additionally, all the three iFFALCON models will come with a bundled cashback offer with JioFi data card.

TCL iFFALCON Smart TVs specifications

The iFFALCON 55K2A is a flagship offering from TCL. The 4K UHD TV sports a 55-inch display with full-HD (3840x2160 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a quad-core processor and a dual-core GPU, paired with 2.56GB of RAM and 16GB inbuilt storage.

The iFFALCON 55K2A also comes equipped with Micro Dimming technology and white LED HD backlight that enhances the colour gamut and claims to provide more dynamic colour contrast. It also has Dolby 5.1 Surround Sound and advanced DTS post-processing technology. It has a Smart Volume feature that automatically adjusts the volume to eliminate sudden sound fluctuations.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the iFFALCON 55K2A comes with features such as task switching, picture-in-picture, and inbuilt Google Chromecast. Also, users can install apps from other devices through a multiple platform sync feature. You can use Google Voice Search as the TV remote has a dedicated button to receive voice inputs.

Coming to the TCL iFFALCON F2, the TV comes equipped with features like full-HD and Micro Dimming technology. This TV also has the LED HD backlight that enhances the colour gamut and provides dynamic contrast. In the app store, iFFALCON F2 provides a range of downloadable content from more than 500 apps. The TV comes pre-installed with Netflix.

The iFFALCON F2 comes with T-Cast, an integrated feature that allows users to operate the TV via their smartphones. The TV features the Dolby decoder and supports a variety of audio and video formats. It has some safety features such as lightning protection, fast heat ventilation, and wide voltage range. TCL claims that the TV consumes significantly lower power and is moisture-proof.

