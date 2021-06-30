Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 64,990

TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 64,990

TCL C825 is the most premium of the lot with a Mini LED QLED 4K display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 June 2021 14:10 IST
TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 64,990

All three TCL C-Series TV models are powered by the company’s AiPQ Engine

Highlights
  • TCL C825 has a 1080p wide-angle video calling camera
  • TCL C728 supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Vision IQ
  • TCL C725 comes in 50-inch and 55-inch size options

TCL C-series Smart TV models were launched in India on Wednesday, June 30 with features like Mini LED display technology, IMAX Enhanced certification, Game Master, and the company's second-generation AiPQ Engine audio-visual processor. The company announced three TV sets in the range — the premium TCL C825, the TCL C728, and the TCL C725. The TCL C825 is powered by Android TV and has a Mini LED QLED 4K display. The TCL C728 comes with a QLED 4L display and Game Master technology, while the TCL C725 comes with features like Home Control Center and MagiConnect for casting. All three TVs will be upgraded to Google TV sometime in Q3 this year.

TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C728 price in India, sale

The new premium TCL C825 is priced at Rs 1,14,990 for the 55-inch variant and Rs. 1,49,990 for the 65-inch model. It will be available on Amazon India and Reliance Digital starting July 7.

The TCL C728 is priced at Rs. 79,990 for the 55-inch size option, Rs. 1,02,990 for the 65-inch size variant, and Rs. 1,59,990 for the 75-inch option. This model will exclusively be available on storeindia.tcl.com, but an exact sale date has not been announced yet.

Lastly, the TCL C725 is priced at Rs. 64,990 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 72,990 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 99,999 for the 65-inch variant. This will be available on Amazon.in exclusively starting July 7.

TCL C825 specifications

The new TCL C825 runs on Android TV and supports Google Assistant. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC for smooth animation and has a Mini LED QLED 4K display for better depth and colour. Display features include Full Array Local Dimming, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 111.5 percent DCI-P3 colour volume. The TV also features a 1080p wide-angle video calling Magic Camera that supports gesture control.

TCL C825 supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision HDR, and integrates the company's AiPQ Engine with AI Super Resolution for a more immersive experience. It is IMAX Enhanced certified and also has Game Master. Ports include HDMI 2.1, and the TVL C825 comes fitted with a 2.1 Onkyo Sound Solution with built-in woofer for deeper bass in 60Hz to 200Hz range. It also supports Dolby Atmos for improved sound. C825 has a 15W speaker and a 20W speaker onboard. 

TCL C728 specifications

Claiming to be a gaming champion, the TCL C728 has a QLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour volume. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos. There's an AIPQ Engine alongside Game Master for better performance while gaming. It also supports HDMI 2.1 and has features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI eARC support. TCL C728 also offers a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC, and features hands-free voice commands to the TV. C728 has on 15W and one 5W speaker. 

TCL C725 specifications

The TCL C725 has a QLED 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour volume, and HDR 10+ support. It is also powered by the company's AiPQ Engine and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1. There's a video calling camera on top and is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos for a premium entertainment experience. It also offers hands-free voice control 2.0 for better and faster voice recognition.

TCL C725 supports MagiConnect for mobile casting and Screen Saver with Quick Panel to access frequently used apps with a shortcut button. It also gets TCL Channel 3.0 for global and local content and Game Center for playing multiplayer games.C725 is equipped with two 12W speakers. 

TCL C825 (55-Inch)

TCL C825 (55-Inch)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 75.6×749.95×1226.7
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C825 (65-Inch)

TCL C825 (65-Inch)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 76×883×1446
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C728 (55-Inch)

TCL C728 (55-Inch)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 1228x704x80
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C728 (65-Inch)

TCL C728 (65-Inch)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 1447x892x79
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C728 (75-Inch)

TCL C728 (75-Inch)

Display 75.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 1671x952x99
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C725 (50-Inch)

TCL C725 (50-Inch)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 79.5×637.02×1112.24
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C725 (55-Inch)

TCL C725 (55-Inch)

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 79.3×703.2×1226.94
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
TCL C725 (65-Inch)

TCL C725 (65-Inch)

Display 65.00-inch
Screen Type OLED
Dimensions 79.5×825.4×1446.2
Resolution Standard 4K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL C825, TCL C825 Price in India, TCL C825 Specifications, TCL C725, TCL C725 Price in India, TCL C728, TCL C728 Price in India, TCL C728 Specifications, TCL
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on US FCC, May Get 45W Fast Charging Support

Related Stories

TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 64,990
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  4. Spending in Mobile Apps Surges to New High, Nearly Touching $65 Billion: Sensor Tower
  5. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
  6. Realme X7 Max 5G Review: Powerful Processor, But Not for Everyone
  7. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
  8. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  9. Loki Begins Next Week in Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Australian Regulator Seeks Feedback on Managing 'Risky' Cryptocurrency Assets
  2. Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain
  3. TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 64,990
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on US FCC, May Get 45W Fast Charging Support
  5. Realme GT 5G Master Edition Specifications Surface Once Again, 108-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  6. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 11th-Gen Intel Processors, 3.5K OLED Display Launched
  7. Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset With Flip-to-Mute Microphone Launched
  8. After Grounding Alibaba's Jack Ma, Chinese Scrutiny Shifts to Rivals at Tencent, ByteDance, JD.com
  9. Vivo S10 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, 108-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  10. Zoom Kites Acquisition Buyout Live Transcription Real Time Machine Translation Company
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com