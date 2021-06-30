TCL C-series Smart TV models were launched in India on Wednesday, June 30 with features like Mini LED display technology, IMAX Enhanced certification, Game Master, and the company's second-generation AiPQ Engine audio-visual processor. The company announced three TV sets in the range — the premium TCL C825, the TCL C728, and the TCL C725. The TCL C825 is powered by Android TV and has a Mini LED QLED 4K display. The TCL C728 comes with a QLED 4L display and Game Master technology, while the TCL C725 comes with features like Home Control Center and MagiConnect for casting. All three TVs will be upgraded to Google TV sometime in Q3 this year.

TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C728 price in India, sale

The new premium TCL C825 is priced at Rs 1,14,990 for the 55-inch variant and Rs. 1,49,990 for the 65-inch model. It will be available on Amazon India and Reliance Digital starting July 7.

The TCL C728 is priced at Rs. 79,990 for the 55-inch size option, Rs. 1,02,990 for the 65-inch size variant, and Rs. 1,59,990 for the 75-inch option. This model will exclusively be available on storeindia.tcl.com, but an exact sale date has not been announced yet.

Lastly, the TCL C725 is priced at Rs. 64,990 for the 50-inch model, Rs. 72,990 for the 55-inch model, and Rs. 99,999 for the 65-inch variant. This will be available on Amazon.in exclusively starting July 7.

TCL C825 specifications

The new TCL C825 runs on Android TV and supports Google Assistant. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC for smooth animation and has a Mini LED QLED 4K display for better depth and colour. Display features include Full Array Local Dimming, 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 111.5 percent DCI-P3 colour volume. The TV also features a 1080p wide-angle video calling Magic Camera that supports gesture control.

TCL C825 supports Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Vision HDR, and integrates the company's AiPQ Engine with AI Super Resolution for a more immersive experience. It is IMAX Enhanced certified and also has Game Master. Ports include HDMI 2.1, and the TVL C825 comes fitted with a 2.1 Onkyo Sound Solution with built-in woofer for deeper bass in 60Hz to 200Hz range. It also supports Dolby Atmos for improved sound. C825 has a 15W speaker and a 20W speaker onboard.

TCL C728 specifications

Claiming to be a gaming champion, the TCL C728 has a QLED display with 100 percent DCI-P3 colour volume. It supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos. There's an AIPQ Engine alongside Game Master for better performance while gaming. It also supports HDMI 2.1 and has features like Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and HDMI eARC support. TCL C728 also offers a 120Hz refresh rate with MEMC, and features hands-free voice commands to the TV. C728 has on 15W and one 5W speaker.

TCL C725 specifications

The TCL C725 has a QLED 4K display with 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour volume, and HDR 10+ support. It is also powered by the company's AiPQ Engine and supports both MEMC and HDMI 2.1. There's a video calling camera on top and is integrated with ONKYO certified soundbar with Dolby Atmos for a premium entertainment experience. It also offers hands-free voice control 2.0 for better and faster voice recognition.

TCL C725 supports MagiConnect for mobile casting and Screen Saver with Quick Panel to access frequently used apps with a shortcut button. It also gets TCL Channel 3.0 for global and local content and Game Center for playing multiplayer games.C725 is equipped with two 12W speakers.