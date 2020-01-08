TCL, popular Chinese company for home appliances, on Wednesday expanded its range of smart TVs in India by launching new artificial intelligence (AI) powered C8 series based on Google's Android TV. The company also brought its AI-backed air conditioners (ACs) dubbed AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioners under its Elite series and released TCL Home app for both Android and iOS users. The new 4K AI smart TV models by TCL come in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes and have Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. The TVs also have support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies and come with a range of over-the-top (OTT) media apps such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The TCL C8-series smart TVs come with a far-field voice recognition technology to let users control them using their voice. The Shenzhen-based company is also aiming to make its smart TVs as a gateway to control other connected devices. The TVs have Onkyo speakers and run Android TV (version Android 9 Pie). Further, they sport 4K UHD panels with TCL's proprietary Wide Colour Gamut (WCG) technology and Dolby Vision support.

TCL claims that its new smart TVs provide 90 percent colour space along with vivid colours and realistic shades. Both new smart TVs also have MEMC, paired with TCL's proprietary software algorithm to deliver enhanced details.

The TCL C8 TVs in India are available in 55-inch and 65-inch screen sizes along with HDR10 support. The TCL C8 55-inch 4K AI TV and TCL C8 65-inch 4K AI TV are powered by dual-core processors, coupled with dual-core GPUs. Connectivity options on both new smart TVs include Wi-Fi 802.11ac as well as HDMI and USB ports. Further, the TVs have S/PDIF digital audio optical and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of pricing, the 55-inch TCL C8 4K AI TV will be available with a price tag of Rs. 49,990, while its 65-inch counterpart will go on sale at Rs. 69,990.

Aside from the smart TVs, TCL on Wednesday launched its AI-backed ACs. The new smart AC family, which includes seven TCL AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioner models ranging from 1 tonne to 2 tonne, are touted to provide non-stop cooling in up to 60-degree Celsius and have a rapid cooling technology that is claimed to reduce the room temperature in just 30 seconds.

The TCL AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioner models have evaporator and condenser based on a patented Titan Gold formula and include a silver-ion filter. The company also provided a four-way air flow and a digital temperature display. The bundled remote control also has an iFeel technology with a sensor to detect room temperature.

TCL claims that it is using an AI Inverter algorithm and a smart diagnosis to provide low refrigerant detection and error detection on its new ACs. Further, the latest AC series come with a fireproof electric control box.

What significantly makes the new TCL ACs different from the competition is their support to connect with a TCL AI Android TV to let users control their room temperature -- without using the bundled remote control. The ACs also work with Google Assistant and can be controlled through mobile devices using the TCL Home app. Moreover, there are features such as a Mute mode and Sleep mode.

The 1.5 ton TCL iEco AC (TAC-18CSD/V5S) with 5-star energy saving rating will be available with a price tag of Rs. 40,990, while the 1 tonne Smart Air (TAC-12CSD/V3S) model with 3-star rating will go on sale at Rs. 28,990. TCL also has a 1.5 tonne Smart Air (TAC-18CSD/V3S) model with 3-star rating at Rs. 33,990 and a 2 ton Smart Air (TAC-22CSD/V3S) with 3-star rating at Rs. 43,990. Customers will also get the 3-star rating-featured 1 tonne Turbo Air (TAC-12CSD/V3) model at Rs. 26,990, 1.5 tonne Turbo Air (TAC-18CSD/V3) model at Rs. 31,990, and the 2-tonne Turbo Air (TAC-22CSD/V3) model at Rs. 41,990.

TCL also the TCL Home app as its native mobile application for Android and iOS users to let them control their smart home devices remotely, using their smartphones. The app also provides an option to connect with service executives, register online complaints, as well as access deals and offers.