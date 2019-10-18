TCL has launched a new TV in the Indian market, just before the festive season. The TCL 85P8M (aka TCL P8M) is an 85-inch 4K TV with HDR support. The Android TV will be available in various offline stores for a retail price of Rs. 1,99,999. TCL is also offering special ‘festive pricing' for its other TVs in the P8 series too and an extended 3-year warranty. The 43-inch 43P8B model will be available for Rs. 24,990; the 50-inch 50P8E will be Rs. 29,990 and the 55-inch 55P8 will be priced at Rs. 31,990. The company's flagship 65-inch 65P8 will be selling for Rs. 49,990, while the 65-inch 65P8E model will retail at Rs. 51,990.

Coming back to the 85P8M TV, it features a metal front railing for a premium look and can be wall mounted. It has a native resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, a brightness level of 450nits, a 60Hz refresh rate and an 8ms response time. There's also a ‘Micro Dimming Pro' feature which should offer better black levels and contrast when watching dark scenes. The panel also supports HDR10 decoding.

The 85P8M runs Android TV 9 Pie. It features an MT58CX-AU processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. Android TV lets you access the Google Play Store, so you have access to apps such as Netflix, Hotstar, etc. You get a total of four speakers (2x 10W and 1x 5W) with support for Dolby and DTS decoding. In terms of connectivity, the 85P8M features two USB ports; a LAN port; three HDMI ports; a cable antenna socket; SPDIF connector; A/V-in port and a headphone socket. The bundled remote also has a dedicated Netflix button, so you can launch the app directly.

“As the seasonal festive cheer spread across India, we are delighted to participate in the festive frenzy and spread the cheer by introducing exhilarating offers and discounts for our users,” said Mike Chen, TCL India Country Manager.

“India as a market is of utmost importance to us and we are determined to leave no stone unturned in making the lives of our users smarter with innovative and easy-to-afford technology,” he added.