TCL Electronics on Monday expanded its smart TV lineup by launching the 65X4 in India. The new model is touted to be India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV and comes as an artificial intelligence (AI) TV. It also features Harman Kardon speakers and Quantum Dot QLED technology. The TV also sports 4K UHD panel and includes HDR support. Alongside the TCL 65X4 model, the company has launched the S6500 Series that runs Android 8.0 Oreo with AI Assistance. The new range will come in 32-inch, 40-inch, 43-inch, and 49-inch screen sizes.

TCL 65X4 price in India

The TCL 65X4 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,49,990, though it will be available through a "special festival season offer" with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,990. The TV will go on sale in the country through Amazon India starting October 25, before reaching partner retail outlets. TCL will also bring the S6500 Series pan-India through major online and offline channels from mid-October. Price details about the new range are yet to be announced.

TCL 65X4 specifications, features

The TCL 65X4 runs Android Nougat and features a 65-inch 4K UHD (3840x2160 pixels) display - backed by a micro dimming technology that is touted to deliver an enhanced colour contrast and vivid picture quality. There is also a Quantum Dot QLED technology that is claimed to replicate real-world colour volumes. Further, the TV also has MEMC (120 Hz) along with TCL's proprietary algorithm. The TCL 65X4 is powered by a 64-bit quad-core CPU and dual-core GPU, coupled with 2.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. Also, there are Harman Kardon speakers and Dolby's DTS post-processing technology to deliver an immersive surround sound experience.

Similar to competitive smart TV models, the TCL 65X4 has a voice search feature that lets you navigate using voice controls. The smart TV also has a built-in Chromecast feature. Additionally, there are apps such as Jio Cinema, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Voot, YuppTV, and ErosNow.

In addition to the 65X4, TCL has showcased the S6500 Series that comes with Google Assistant support and runs Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. The TV models will also have features such as IPQ engine, HDR 10 support, micro dimming, Dolby Surround Sound, Google Chromecast, and while LED HD backlight. TCL has also announced there will be 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

"The upcoming launch of the 65X4, India’s first Google-certified Android QLED TV, is in line with this vision," said Mike Chen, Country Manager - TCL India, in a press statement. "Through this product, we are confident of elevating the home entertainment experience of India’s growing young consumer base and providing them with cutting-edge technology at the most affordable rates."

Earlier this month, TCL Electronics announced the establishment of its TV manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The company has also partnered with regional distributors as well as several large offline electronics retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.