TCL to Launch 4K, 8K QLED AI Android Smart TV Range With Dolby Vision in India in June

Flagship TCL smart TV models in the new range will come with a pop-up camera.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 May 2020 16:54 IST
TCL’s new smart TV models will come with 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • TCL is expanding its smart TV portfolio by adding new models
  • The new smart TV models by the company will have IMAX support
  • TCL in January launched its C8-series 4K AI smart TVs in India

TCL Electronics on Wednesday announced that it is set to launch its 4K and 8K QLED AI Android smart TV range in India in June. The new smart TV models by the Chinese company will be based on the quantum dot display technology and include features such as Dolby Vision as well as IMAX support. TCL in January launched its C8-series 4K AI smart TVs in the country — alongside bringing its AI Ultra-Inverter Air Conditioners. The existing smart TV models by the company come with far-field voice recognition technology.

The new smart TV series by TCL will come in 4K and 8K QLED options and run Google's Android TV, the company revealed through a press note. The new TV models will have Motion Estimate and Motion Compensation (MEMC) that is touted to enable stable picture quality without any motion blur at 120Hz screen refresh rate. Further, you'll get the quantum dot display technology to offer a 3D-like depth image experience.

TCL said that the flagship TVs in the new range will include models with a pop-up camera that will allow video calls. This sounds similar to the Honor Vision Pro and Huawei Smart Screen V55i that both have a pop-up camera for video calls.

The upcoming smart TVs will also come with an external soundbar, designed by Onkyo. This soundbar will have Dolby Atmos support to provide a theatre-like sound delivery, the company said. There will also be Dolby Vision support for an enhanced HDR-viewing experience. Further, the new TVs will have artificial intelligence (AI) to customise image results.

‘Intensify the competition'
TCL hasn't revealed any pricing details of its upcoming 4K and 8K QLED AI Android smart TV series. However, it did mention that the new TV models will “intensify the competition” in the smart TV segment.

To recall, TCL brought its C8-series 4K AI smart TVs in January with a starting price of Rs. 49,990 for the 55-inch option, while it went up to Rs. 69,990 for the 65-inch screen size.

Mi TV 4X vs Vu Cinema TV: Which is the best budget TV in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

