Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology

TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology

All the new TCL AI smart TVs run on the Android TV platform, based on Android 9 Pie.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 14:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology

The new range of TCL TVs also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa integration

Highlights
  • TCL P8, P8E series comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants
  • TCL P8S smart AI TV can be picked up in 65-inch and 55-inch sizes
  • All the new TVs pack a 4K display with colour enhancement feature

TCL has launched a new line-up of 4K AI smart TVs in India. The products unveiled by TCL include the flagship P8S series, the mid-range P8E models, and the more value-for-money P8 series TVs. The new TCL TVs run on Android Pie-based software and come with a host of AI features such as voice interaction, AI picture engine, and smart sound engine among others. Moreover, they also offer HDR 10 support, micro dimming, and can reproduce a wide colour gamut for a more immersive viewing experience.

The high-end TCL P8S series of smart AI TVs comes in 65-inch and 55-inch variants and start at Rs. 44,990. As for the TCL P8E series, it comes in a trio of sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. To recall, the 55-inch TCL P8E smart AI TV was launched in India last month. Lastly, the TCL P8 series TVs can also be picked up in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models and start at Rs. 27,990. As for availability, TCL has not provided any concrete details, but some of the TVs are now listed on Amazon with a ‘currently unavailable' status.

TCL claims that the new P8 series TVs employ what it calls AI Fairfield technology to enhance the image and sound output. The TVs come with YouTube and Netflix pre-installed, and also offer access to content from TCL's partner platforms such as Hotstar, Voot, AltBalaji, and more. Alexa integration is also on the table, and Google Assistant is there too.

A notable feature of the new P8, P8S, and P8E series of TCL's smart TVs is far-field hands-free voice interaction, which lets users give voice commands to control the TV's UI from a large distance. They also feature Bluetooth connectivity for external audio device pairing and provide access to the Google Play Store for Android TV, allowing users to install apps and games on the TV.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: TCL, TCL P8 Smart AI TV, TCL P8 Series, TCL P8 Price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
Honor Smartphones
TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  2. UberEats, Uber Caught in Crossfire of Zomato ‘Non-Hindu Rider’ Row
  3. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  4. Game of Thrones Series Finale Script Is Even Worse Than Season 8
  5. Hobbs and Shaw Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI TVs with 4K Display Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Launches a Gamepad for Its Popular Redmi K20 Phones
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  9. OnePlus Ambassador Robert Downey Jr. Spotted Using Huawei P30 Pro: Report
  10. Asteroid Bigger Than Empire State Building to Pass by Earth Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Reportedly Up for Pre-Orders in India Ahead of August 7 Launch
  2. TCL P8, P8S, P8E Series Smart AI Android TVs Launched in India With 4K Display, AI Fairfield Technology
  3. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fourth Time: ISRO
  4. Samsung Tipped to Launch New Galaxy A-Series Phone Packing a 64-Megapixel Camera as Soon as September
  5. Apple Card Will Not Allow Purchase of Cryptocurrencies
  6. RBI Asked to File Compliance Report on WhatsApp Payments
  7. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Online Store: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  8. Boeing Said to Change 737 Max Flight-Control Software to Address Flaw
  9. Facebook Plans to Add Its Name to Instagram, WhatsApp
  10. Oppo Reno Series Said to Get a Third Model in India Ahead of Other Markets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.