TCL has launched a new line-up of 4K AI smart TVs in India. The products unveiled by TCL include the flagship P8S series, the mid-range P8E models, and the more value-for-money P8 series TVs. The new TCL TVs run on Android Pie-based software and come with a host of AI features such as voice interaction, AI picture engine, and smart sound engine among others. Moreover, they also offer HDR 10 support, micro dimming, and can reproduce a wide colour gamut for a more immersive viewing experience.

The high-end TCL P8S series of smart AI TVs comes in 65-inch and 55-inch variants and start at Rs. 44,990. As for the TCL P8E series, it comes in a trio of sizes – 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. To recall, the 55-inch TCL P8E smart AI TV was launched in India last month. Lastly, the TCL P8 series TVs can also be picked up in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch models and start at Rs. 27,990. As for availability, TCL has not provided any concrete details, but some of the TVs are now listed on Amazon with a ‘currently unavailable' status.

TCL claims that the new P8 series TVs employ what it calls AI Fairfield technology to enhance the image and sound output. The TVs come with YouTube and Netflix pre-installed, and also offer access to content from TCL's partner platforms such as Hotstar, Voot, AltBalaji, and more. Alexa integration is also on the table, and Google Assistant is there too.

A notable feature of the new P8, P8S, and P8E series of TCL's smart TVs is far-field hands-free voice interaction, which lets users give voice commands to control the TV's UI from a large distance. They also feature Bluetooth connectivity for external audio device pairing and provide access to the Google Play Store for Android TV, allowing users to install apps and games on the TV.

