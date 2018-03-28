Tata Sky on Wednesday launched World Screen, a value-added service that offers subscribers a "curated bouquet" of ad-free international entertainment content. The new offering comes at a monthly charge of Rs. 75 for Tata Sky subscribers and is designed to deliver entertaining content through set-top boxes as well as Tata Sky mobile app and the Tata Sky website. The content comes from across geographies and is in multiple languages, including Arabic, Russian, Spanish, Belgium, Israel, Cuba, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Hindi, Swahili, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean. Notably, the non-English content will have subtitles and some of the videos will even be dubbed in English.

In terms of content, the Tata Sky World Screen will feature various international language movies as well as drama series, including a mix of popular British, Hebrew, Spanish, Italian and Canadian crime, thriller, and noir shows in addition to various international series. Tata Sky claims that there will be premieres such as Wallander, Happy Valley, Code 37, Team Chocolate, Prisoners of War, and Babylon Berlin and two movie premiers a month from world cinema. However, some of the titles listed by the company in the press release are already available on Netflix in India. The total number of movies and television shows offered through the World Screen offering hasn't been defined as well. The content will offer over 650 curated hours of entertainment in general, though, as specified in the release. We've reached out to the company for clarity on the content and will update this space accordingly.

The prime aim of the World Screen launch is to bring Tata Sky DTH subscribers to the growing world of OTT (over-the-top) apps that already has Amazon Prime Video and Netflix as the leading names.

"Our analysis indicates that consumption patterns are evolving, and there is an audience looking for exciting and diverse content, unconstrained by language. Our handpicked list includes some of the most popular and critically acclaimed movies and TV shows across the world, a lot of which has never been seen on TV before in India," said Arun Unni, Chief Content Officer, Tata Sky, in the release.