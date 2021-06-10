Tata Sky Music service has been revamped to integrate Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ subscriptions. It aims to offer a “360-degree music experience” on TV and its mobile app at an affordable price. Originally, the two Tata Sky Music services were separate with Tata Sky Music+ offering some additional benefits over the standard once. But now, both subscription services have been combined and are collectively called Tata Sky Music. The subscription also includes Hungama Music Pro at no extra cost.

Tata Sky has announced through a press release that it is merging the regular Tata Sky Music subscription service and Tata Sky Music+ service into one. It will be available on TV and the Tata Sky mobile app at Rs. 2.5 per day. Those who subscribe to the new Taka Sky Music service will get 20 audio stations and five video stations with an ad-free listening experience. It also includes unlimited offline downloads, unlimited streaming of music videos, and a free subscription to Hungama Music Pro, which would separately cost Rs. 99 per month.

Tata Sky Music subscribers can listen to Indian, international, regional, devotional, Ghazal, Hindustani, and other genres on their TV as well as the mobile app. Those who are already subscribed to Tata Sky Music or Tata Sky Music+ will be upgraded to the new integrated service automatically. New subscribers can give a missed call on 080 6858 0815 to enjoy the service on channel 815.

“We wanted to offer a one-stop music service with added benefits. With a robust and curated library for all genres of music, a refreshed Tata Sky Music will give subscribers an elevated music experience. With the help of our partner, Hungama Music, this is a step towards expanding the audience base, and exploring many new cohorts of customers,” Chief Commercial and Content Officer for Tata Sky Pallavi Puri said.