Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16

The new Tata Sky set-top box is said to offer one month of Tata Sky Binge service for free.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 15:51 IST
Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16

Photo Credit: DreamDTH

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box has been leaked on the Web

Highlights
  • Tata Sky Binge+ is said to support OTT content via Ethernet and Wi-Fi
  • A purported promotional brochure has surfaced online
  • Tata Sky launched its Binge service in May

Tata Sky is reportedly going to launch its Android-powered set-top box as early as Monday, December 16. Called Tata Sky Binge+, the new set-top box by Tata Sky seems to compete against the likes of Airtel Xstream Box and Dish SMRT Hub. It is said to run Android 9 Pie and is manufactured by Paris-based company ‘Technicolor'. Tata Sky is also rumoured to offer access to over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix through the new set-top box. Similarly, you can expect regular television channels to be available through the same device in up to 4K resolution.

Direct-to-Home (DTH) services-focussed website DreamDTH has published the alleged details around the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box alongside its live image. The new set-top box is said to offer OTT content via Ethernet or Wi-Fi connection in addition to supporting live TV through an RF cable connected to a satellite dish. This means that you'll get a hybrid experience.

A purported promotional brochure leaked on the website also suggests that the Tata Sky Binge+ set-to box will come along with a complimentary one-month subscription to the Tata Sky Binge service that was launched back in May alongside the Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. The service bundle will bring content from platforms such as Eros NowHungama Play, Hotstar, and Zee5. However, there isn't a free three months subscription to Amazon Prime that exists for customers purchasing the Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition.

tata sky binge plus android set top box brochure dreamdth Tata Sky Binge Plus

Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box appears to come bundled with Tata Sky Binge service
Photo Credit: DreamDTH

 

Hardware-wise, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is said to have a Broadcom BCM72604 B SoC, clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The set-top box is also rumoured to have Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU and run Android 9 Pie.

Price details of the Tata Sky Binge+ are yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, considering the amount of information available through the leak, the DTH operator is likely to make the official announcement soon.

We've reached out to Tata Sky to get more information on the new set-top box and will update this space when we hear back.

To recall, Airtel in September brought the Xstream Box that runs Android Pie and is designed to offer over 500 TV channels. Dish TV also in October followed Airtel and launched the Dish SMRT Hub HD set-top box based on Android in October.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Honor Smartphones
Tata Sky Binge+ Android Set-Top Box Leaked, Rumoured to Debut on December 16
