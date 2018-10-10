Sony on Wednesday launched the WH-1000XM3 headphones that debuted globally at IFA 2018 last month. The new headphones come as the successor to the WH-1000XM2, which were amongst the best noise-cancelling headphones of the last generation. Sony claims that it has added an upgraded noise cancelling performance that comes from the newly developed HD noise cancelling processor QN1. The new processing unit is notably touted to deliver hour times greater performance than the previous processor and can cancel out daily background sounds such as street noise and human voices in addition to negating transport noise. The Sony WH-10000XM3 are also claimed to deliver 30 hours of battery life on a single charge and come with a quick charge technology that is can deliver five hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charging time.

Sony WH-1000XM3 price in India

The Sony WH-1000XM3 price in India has been set at Rs. 29,990. This is the same price at which the company launched the WH-1000XM2 in the country. The headphones are available in the US with a price tag of $350 (roughly Rs. 25,900). Moreover, the new headphones in Black and Platinum Silver colour options will be available for pre-bookings through Amazon.in and Croma between October 11-18 and will hit Sony Center stores as well as major electronic stores in the country from October 18.

Sony WH-1000XM3 specifications, features

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones feature a 40mm driver unit that includes a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) diaphragm. This is designed to handle heavy beats and reproduce frequencies up to 40kHz. Under the hood, there is a QN1 processor that helps provide high sound quality through 32-bit Audio Signal Processing. The WH-1000XM3 also include the combination of DAC with amplifier functionality.

To deliver a smarter experience, the Sony WH-1000XM3 work with an Adaptive Sound Control that is claimed to automatically detect your physical situation and activity such as travelling, walking, and waiting to adjust ambient sound settings. There is also 3 auto mode-changes to let you hear all the ambient sounds alongside listening to your favourite music track. This is useful if you're walking on a road or waiting for your flight at the airport lounge. Similar to its predecessor, the WH-1000XM3 also have a touch-sensitive pad on the right ear cup that lets you adjust the volume levels or control the music playback with a touch. Similarly, there is a single button for switching between different noise cancellation modes. You can also use the same button to activate Google Assistant.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones work with the companion Headphones Connect app that allows you to control ambient sound settings or adjust the sound levels with a preloaded equaliser. You can also use the Customisable Automatic Power Off function on the app to stay on the noise cancellation mode without the headphones being connected to a device. This helps if you want to reduce ambient sounds in an environment.

Sony claims that the WH-1000XM3 headphones have enough power to deliver 30 hours of battery life with noise cancelling and Bluetooth connection. There is also a quick charge technology that works via the available USB Type-C port. This is contrary to the Micro-USB port available on the WH-1000XM2. The presence of the USB Type-C port also enhances the charging time from four hours on the predecessor to three hours on the new model.

Sony WH-1000XM3 First Impressions

The overall aesthetics of the Sony WH-1000XM3 bear a resemblance to the WH-1000XM2. However, the weight of the new headphones is 20 grams less than their predecessors with 255 grams of total body weight against the 275 grams of the weight of the previous model. Sony has also offered softer and plusher ear cups on the new model than what was available on the last model. There are also gold highlights and a thicker headband cushion over the previous model.

Similar to other popular noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones have NFC support for easy connectivity, Bluetooth v4.2, and a 3.5mm jack for a wired connection.