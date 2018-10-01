NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony SRS XB01 Extra Bass Speaker With Built in Microphone Launched in India

Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass Speaker With Built-in Microphone Launched in India

, 01 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass Speaker With Built-in Microphone Launched in India

Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass price in India is Rs. 2,590

Highlights

  • Sony SRS-XB01 has been launched in India
  • It comes with a claimed 6-hour battery life
  • It will be available starting October 1

Sony on Monday announced the launch of its new SRS-XB01 speaker in the company’s Extra Bass audio range in India. The new SRS-XB01 speaker comes with a compact design and some of its key features include IPx5 splash proof rating, a claimed 6-hour battery life, Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity, and a handy strap. The Sony SRS-XB01 portable Bluetooth speaker has been priced at Rs. 2,590 in the Indian market. The speaker has been launched in Black, Blue, Green, Red, White, and Yellow two-tone colour options. The electronics giant's SRS-XB01 Extra Bass speaker will be available across all offline Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and Flipkart starting October 1.

The Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass portable speaker has a maximum power output of 3W, Bluetooth v4.2 with a range of 10 metres, hands free control with a built-in microphone, a stereo mini jack, a rear-mounted passive radiator, 5V voltage, a 800mAh battery unit, and a Micro-USB port, the company said. The box comes with a bundled USB charging cable. The main unit has a weight of about 160 grams.

To recall, the SRS-XB01 was first launched globally at IFA 2018 in Berlin at a suggested retail price of $34.99 (roughly Rs. 2,600). Interestingly, the global variant was launched in four colour options - Black, Blue, Red, and White - but Sony has decided to bring two additional colours - Green and Yellow - to the Indian market.

This Sony Extra Bass speaker competes with the Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 that was silently launched in India on Monday. The Xiaomi portable speaker offers a similar battery life of about 6 hours, a built-in microphone, a 480mAh battery, and an audio frequency of 200Hz to 18kHz, at a much lower price point of Rs. 799.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony
iOS 12's iMessage Unified Thread Functionality Causing Issues for Some Users: Report
Google Pixel Slate Chrome OS Tablet to Dual-Boot Windows 10: Reports
Billion Capture Plus
Sony SRS-XB01 Extra Bass Speaker With Built-in Microphone Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Rs. 181 Recharge Pack Offers 3GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  2. BSNL Offering a Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Subscription: How to Claim It
  3. Xiaomi Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 With 6-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy J6 Price in India Reportedly Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 12,490
  5. Huawei Y9 (2019) With 6.5-Inch Display, Four Cameras Launched
  6. Redmi Note 6 Pro Launch, iPhone XS and Galaxy A7 (2018) in India & More
  7. Everything You Can Expect From Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2018 Sale
  8. MIUI 10 Update Now Rolling Out to Redmi 6A, Redmi 6: How to Install
  9. Moto X4, Moto E5 Plus Price in India Slashed for 'Festive Season'
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Now Getting New MIUI Update With Improved Portrait Mode
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.