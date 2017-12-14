Extending its home audio lineup in India, Sony launched two new speaker systems, the SA-D40 and SA-D20, on Wednesday. The SA-D40 comes with a 4.1 channel speaker with 80W output while the SA-D20 comes with a 2.1 channel speaker producing 60W output.

The Sony SA-D40 and SA-D40 speaker systems will be available in Black colour - starting 13th December - across all Sony Centre outlets and other major electronic store partners in India. The SA-D40 has an MRP of Rs. 8,490 with a best buy price of Rs. 7,990. The SA-D20 has an MRP of Rs. 7,490 with a best buy price of Rs. 6,990.

Both the Sony SA-D40 and SA-D20 speaker systems come with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB capabilities, enabling both models to wirelessly connect to your smartphone. The speakers can memorise up to eight Bluetooth devices for convenient sharing with other phones. The speaker systems also come with a remote control and a single cable for connecting to your TV.

The Sony SA-D40 and SA-D20 have a peak bass frequency of 60Hz and a Driver Unit (satellite) size of 8cm.

Sony claims that the SA-D40 and SA-D20 offer superior quality audio. "For high quality audio, the SA-D40 especially offers a wider peak frequency range providing a holistic audio treat for the consumers. SA-D40 and SA-D20 are tuned based on Indian latest movies and music titles by Sony's sound engineer. Thanks to this, SA-D40 and SA-D20 realise best sound with entertainment," said Sony India in a press statement.

The Japanese company had recently launched new extra bass Bluetooth speakers, a tower speaker and a rugged RXO action camera at IFA 2017 in Berlin.