NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Launches a New Portable Mobile Projector in India

Sony Launches a New Portable Mobile Projector in India

 
, 19 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sony Launches a New Portable Mobile Projector in India

Highlights

  • Sony launched MP-CD1 portable mobile projector
  • It is able to "transform any surface into a wide screen"
  • Priced at Rs. 29,990, the device will be available from August 3

Sony India on Thursday launched MP-CD1 portable mobile projector in India, said to be able to transform any surface into a wide screen, making it perfect for projecting content for a large audience. Priced at Rs. 29,990, the device will be available from August 3.

The Sony MP-CD1 mobile projector is said to enhances brightness levels to reduce motion blurring and noise and ensure optimum performance. It is equipped with Texas Instruments' DLP IntelliBright technology that manages brightness and power consumption, the company said in a statement. The projector has a rating of 105 ANSI Lumens.

Sporting an aluminium design to increase durability, the pocket-sized MP-CD1 projector is capable of projecting content up to 304.8 centimetres (120 inches) in size from a short distance of 350 cm, at a resolution of 854x480 pixels.

The Sony MP-CD1 mobile projector with a 5,000mAh battery enables users to project clear images with up to two hours of projection time, the company claimed. It comes with auto keystone correction for hassle-free projection with Tripod socket support and has wireless connectivity and media streaming with HDMI dongle.

The HDMI and USB ports on the device accept smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles. The Sony MP-CD1 weighs 280 grams, and comes with a carry case, HDMI cable, USB Type-C cable, and Micro-USB to USB Type-C adaptor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony MP-CD1
VLC Version 3.1 Brings Chromecast Support, 360-Degree Viewing Mode on iOS
Camera Phones
Sony Launches a New Portable Mobile Projector in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy On6
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 3.1 Android One Smartphone With 18:9 Display Launched in India
  2. Nokia X5 With Display Notch, Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Mi Max 3 Launch Set for Today, Will Sport a 5,500mAh Battery
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 With 5,500mAh Battery, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Mute Notifications Without Opening the App
  6. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Launch Confirmed for July 24 in Spain
  7. Nokia X6 Global Availability May Begin With Taiwan, Teaser Hints
  8. Vivo Nex to Launch in India Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  9. Xiaomi Mi Max 3 vs Mi Max 2: What's New and Different
  10. Should You Buy an Nvidia 10-Series GPU Right Now?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.