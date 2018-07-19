Sony Launches a New Portable Mobile Projector in India

Sony India on Thursday launched MP-CD1 portable mobile projector in India, said to be able to transform any surface into a wide screen, making it perfect for projecting content for a large audience. Priced at Rs. 29,990, the device will be available from August 3.

The Sony MP-CD1 mobile projector is said to enhances brightness levels to reduce motion blurring and noise and ensure optimum performance. It is equipped with Texas Instruments' DLP IntelliBright technology that manages brightness and power consumption, the company said in a statement. The projector has a rating of 105 ANSI Lumens.

Sporting an aluminium design to increase durability, the pocket-sized MP-CD1 projector is capable of projecting content up to 304.8 centimetres (120 inches) in size from a short distance of 350 cm, at a resolution of 854x480 pixels.

The Sony MP-CD1 mobile projector with a 5,000mAh battery enables users to project clear images with up to two hours of projection time, the company claimed. It comes with auto keystone correction for hassle-free projection with Tripod socket support and has wireless connectivity and media streaming with HDMI dongle.

The HDMI and USB ports on the device accept smartphones, laptops, and gaming consoles. The Sony MP-CD1 weighs 280 grams, and comes with a carry case, HDMI cable, USB Type-C cable, and Micro-USB to USB Type-C adaptor.