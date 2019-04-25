Sony this week announced pricing and availability of its flagship Master Series of televisions, as well as other TV models. The biggest highlight amongst these is the Sony Master Series Z9G lineup, which offers 8K HDR displays in sizes of 85 and 98 inches. The 98-inch model is priced at a whopping $69,999.99 (roughly Rs. 49.13 lakhs), which is its maximum suggested retail price (MSRP). This price pits the television against a few luxury cars in India, some publications noted, such as the Audi A3, BMW 3 Series, and the Mercedes Benz CLA lineup. Read on for details about the Sony Master Series Z9G lineup, as well as the other models the company announced.

Sony Master Series Z9G price, availability, and features

The Sony Master Series Z9G lineup consists of two 8K HDR TV models – the 85-inch model priced at $12,999.99 (roughly Rs. 9.13 lakhs) and the 98-inch model priced at $69,999. Both models will be available from June, and are powered by the company's X1 Ultimate processor that is claimed to be optimised to handle the “33 million pixels of 8K”, and feature an 8K-specific algorithm that can detect and analyse each object in the picture. Sony adds that the Master Series Z9G will offer other technologies like Backlight Master Drive with full-array local dimming, 8K X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, as well as upcoming support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

The 98-inch Sony Master Series Z9G will compete against the Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV, which is priced at $100,000 (roughly Rs. 70.23 lakhs). For now, neither model is available in India.

Sony Master Series A9G, A8G, X950G, X850G, X800G price, availability

As we mentioned, Sony also detailed the availability and pricing for several other LCD and OLED models in its lineup.

The Sony Master Series A9G 4K OLED TV will be available in three sizes – 55-inch ($3,499.99 or roughly Rs. 2.45 lakhs and available in May), 65-inch ($4,499.99 or roughly Rs. 3.16 lakhs and available in May), and 77-inch ($7,999.99 or roughly Rs. 5.6 and available in June). The Sony A8G 4K OLED TV will be available from May in two sizes 55-inch ($2,499.99 or roughly Rs. 1.75 lakhs) and 65-inch ($3,499.99 or roughly Rs. 2.45 lakhs).

The Sony X950G 4K HDR TV on the other hand will be available in four sizes – 85-inch ($4,999.99 or roughly Rs. 3.5 lakh and available in late April), 75-inch ($3,499.99 or roughly Rs. 2.45 lakhs), 65-inch ($2,199.99 or roughly Rs. 1.5 lakhs), and 55-inch ($1,399.99 or roughly Rs. 98,000). The Sony X850G 4K HDR TV is available in a single 85-inch variant, priced at $3,499.99 (roughly Rs. 2.45 lakhs). Finally, the Sony X800G 4K HDR TV is available in four sizes, with 43-inch ($649.99 or roughly Rs. 46,000), 49-inch ($749.99 or roughly Rs. 53,000), 55-inch ($899.99 or roughly Rs. 63,000), 65-inch ($1,199.99 or roughly Rs. 84,000), and 75-inch ($1,999.99 or roughly Rs. 1.4 lakhs).

Written with inputs from IANS