Sony Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs Launched in India

Taking its popular Bravia OLED TV lineup to a new level, Sony India on Monday launched the Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TV range of televisions in India, with features like Netflix calibrated mode, hands-free voice search, and TV centre speaker mode to work with home theatre systems.

Running Android TV 8.0 Oreo operating system, the new Sony OLED TV models start from Rs. 3,99,000 for the Bravia KD-55A9F, a 55-inch offering. The Bravia KD-65A9F on the other hand, goes up to Rs. 5,59,990, and features a 65-inch display. Both televisions will go on sale in India from September 20.

Sony says its Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TV lineup is equipped with its X1 Ultimate image processor, as well as a 'pixel contrast booster' - Sony's panel controller for OLED TV. The X1 Ultimate is also said to be able to intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture through Sony's new object-based super-resolution mechanism for exceptional accuracy and detail. Together, the two will help the new range of TVs deliver 4K HDR picture quality and better contrast.

The Japanese electronics giant has incorporated "single slate design" in its new TV offering with only one stand in the back to hold it up. The Sony Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs also feature "Acoustic Surface Audio+" technology to facilitate multi-dimensional sounds.

Additionally, the Sony Master Series A9F Bravia OLED TVs also come with multi-lingual support, accommodating 11 Indian languages and over 14 international dialects.

"The TVs would provide a faster, easier and more intuitive interface for the consumers to use," the company claimed.