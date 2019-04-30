Sony has added a new 75-inch 4K HDR LED Android TV in its X9500G series in India, called the Sony KD-75X9500G. The TV sports a massive 75-inch display, with thin bezels and frame as well. This minimalistic design put the picture front and centre, and key features include Google Assistant support, the X1 Ultimate picture processor, Full-Array local dimming backlight, ultra-wide viewing angle, and a Netflix Calibrated mode as well. The Android TV comes with Android 8.0 Oreo support, 16GB of onboard storage, and Bluetooth v4.2 support as well.

The 75-inch Sony KD-75X9500G 4K HDR LED Android TV is priced in India at Rs. 4,49,990, and is already available in all Sony Centre and electronic stores across the country. The frame colour is black, while the stands are dark silver in colour.

Features of the Sony KD-75X9500G offering include a 75-inch (3840x2160 pixels) 4K Triluminos LED display with X1 Ultimate picture processor with added Object-Based Super Resolution and improved Object-Based HDR Remaster over the previous processing chip. The company claims that this processor can intelligently detect and analyse each object in the picture resulting in more detail and contrast for a more realistic picture output.

Full Array of LEDs with Local Dimming combined with X-tended Dynamic Range Pro enables up to six times the contrast of conventional LED TVs by balancing the light output across the screen, dimming some areas and boosting others.

There's also an X-Wide Angle technology offers an ultra-wide- viewing angle for the TV that minimises the colour change when seen from the side. Picture Mode includes Netflix Calibrated Mode for studio quality picture, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, Graphics, Photo, Custom, Dolby Vision Bright, and Dolby Vision Dark.

The KD-75X9500G 75-inch 4K HDR Android TV includes two sound positioning tweeters in the rear, and bass reflex speakers for sound-from-picture reality. Sony says this TV will also be powered by Dolby Atmos (built-in) with a future firmware update. The new Sony X9500G Android TV also supports Google Assistant, and supports built-in microphone.