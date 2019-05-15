Technology News
  Sony HT X8500 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched in India at Rs. 29,990

Sony HT-X8500 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar Launched in India at Rs. 29,990

The 2.1 channel system simulates a 7.1.2 Dolby Atmos effect.

Updated: 15 May 2019 18:38 IST
The HT-X8500 is Sony’s first affordable, Dolby Atmos certified soundbar in India

Highlights
  • It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X
  • The two sub-woofers are build into the soundbar
  • The HT-X8500 is priced at Rs. 30,990

Sony is steadily expanding its Dolby Atmos soundbar range in India, as its just added a new budget option called the HT-X8500. This soundbar supports Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and connects to a Bravia TV wirelessly, over Bluetooth. The HT-X8500 is on sale in India now for a price of Rs. 29,990 and is available online and through all of Sony's stores and authorised retail partners.

Up until now, Sony had just one Dolby Atmos soundbar in the market called the HT-ST5000, which came at a steep premium of Rs. 1,39,990. The new HT-X8500 is a lot more accessible in that respect, which is part of Sony's strategy to bring Dolby Atmos to a lot more living rooms. One of the reasons for this price gulf between the two models is that the HT-X8500 doesn't come with a stand-alone sub-woofer and has fewer drivers in the soundbar.

Instead, there are two sub-woofers placed at the centre of the soundbar, which is supposed to deliver good bass. At either end of the soundbar are two full-range drivers, which together with the sub-woofers, simulate a 7.1.2 channel audio experience. Sony claims its Vertical Surround Sound technology is what makes getting a Dolby Atmos sound experience possible, without dedicated speakers for each channel. It also says that it can take stereo audio and simulate a surround effect too, with a dedicated mode on the remote.

The HT-X8500 soundbar measures 890x64x96mm and weighs around 3.1kg. It supports Bluetooth 5, HDMI ARC input, HDMI eARC output, is HDCP 2.2 compliant, and is compatible with HDR and DolbyVision. The soundbar can be placed on your TV stand or it can also be wall mounted.

“[The] Sony HT-X8500 soundbar is designed to enhance the audio to complement the TV viewing experience, said Hidenori Hino, Business Head, Audio, Sony India. “With Dolby Atmos and built-in subwoofer, cinema and music lovers will see, hear and feel their favourite shows, movies, and music like never-before,” he added.

Sony, Soundbar, Dolby Atmos
Roydon Cerejo

Honor Smartphones
