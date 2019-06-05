Technology News
Sony HT-S350 2.1 Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India at Rs. 17,990

Featuring Sony’s Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround technology

By | Updated: 5 June 2019 12:48 IST
Sony HT-S350 2.1 Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India at Rs. 17,990

The Sony HT-S350 is priced at Rs. 17,990

Highlights
  • The HT-S350 is a 2.1 channel speaker system
  • It consists of a soundbar and a wireless subwoofer
  • It’s priced at Rs. 17,990

Sony has announced a new soundbar for the Indian market, called the HT-S350. It's a 2.1 channel system, which also includes a wireless subwoofer and supports Sony's surround sound technology such as Vertical Surround Engine and S-Force Pro Front Surround. The HT-S350 is priced at Rs. 17,990 and will be available from June 10 across all Sony Centre stores and other major retail platforms.

The soundbar itself weighs 2.4kg and features two full-range drivers on either end for the mid and high audio frequencies. The low end or bass is handled by the wireless subwoofer which features a large 6.3-inch driver. The Sony HT-S350 speaker system is capable of delivering a total power output of 320W. The HT-S350 connects to your TV via HDMI ARC or you can connect it to some Sony Bravia TVs over Bluetooth, for a wireless connection. There's also optical input too. The soundbar can also be mounted on the wall if needed. There's also the option of connecting you smartphone to the soundbar over Bluetooth.

The HT-S350 soundbar features Sony's proprietary S-Force Pro Front Surround technology, which is said to offer a sense of surround sound without the need for multiple speakers. The HT-S350's design features a “punched metal” finish for the front panels. The subwoofer ships with a remote control and you get an optical cable in the box. The soundbar also supports various sound mods such as Cinema, Music, Game, News, Sports and Standard. There's also special sound models such as Night Mode, which limits the maximum volume and a voice mode, which amplifies the vocals, which is useful when watching spectator sports which have a running commentary.

Further reading: Sony, soundbar, home theatre, Sony HT-S350
Roydon Cerejo

Roydon has written about technology and gadgets for more than a decade now and began his career reviewing PC components. He found his calling with laptops, smartphones, and cameras and is the go-to guy at Gadgets 360 for this technology trifecta. In his spare time, he likes watching horror films, obsessively organising his cable management pouch and plotting world dominion one pixel at a time.

Russia's Yandex Resists Pressure to Share Encryption Keys With State
Chrome 75 Rolling Out for Android, Desktop Users: Here’s What’s New
Honor Smartphones
Sony HT-S350 2.1 Channel Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India at Rs. 17,990
