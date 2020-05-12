Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony HT G700 3.1 Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched

Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched

Sony also announced new XB43, XB33 and XB23 Extra Bass Bluetooth speakers

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 12 May 2020 19:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched

The new Sony HT-G700 features a wireless subwoofer and support Dolby Atmos

Highlights
  • The HT-G700 sound bar features Dolby Atmos
  • It also comes with a wireless subwoofer
  • Sony also updated its Extra Bass Bluetooth speaker line

Sony has a decent selection of soundbars, right from budget to high-end and now, it's added a new mid-range model to its lineup. The Sony HT-G700 is available in the US now for $600 (roughly Rs. 45,300) and boasts of a wireless subwoofer, Dolby Atmos and the ability to upscale stereo audio to 7.1.2 channel surround sound. It shouldn't be long before this model is added to Sony India's portfolio too, which currently consists of just three soundbars which support Dolby Atmos.

The soundbar features two full-range drivers on either end and a centre speaker for voice sounds, such as dialogues in a movie. Along with the subwoofer, the HT-G700 boasts of a total of 400W power output, according to Sony. The system supports most of the digital surround formats, including Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. In terms of connectivity, the soundbar has a single HDMI input and output with eARC and ARC support respectively and optical audio-in. It also has Sony's Vertical Surround Engine, to simulate the surround sound experience from a full Dolby Atmos setup. You also get different sound modes such as Theatre, Music, Voice and Night. There's also Bluetooth 5.0, so you can stream music from your phone directly through the soundbar.

Sony SRS XB43 launch sony

The new Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker

 

Sony also updated its Extra Bass wireless speaker lineup with the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 models. Some of the highlight features include a side, passive radiator for better bass and newly developed X-Balanced speaker for improved sound quality. The XB43 is priced at $250 (roughly Rs. 18,900); the XB33 is priced at $150 (roughly Rs. 11,300); while the XB23 is priced at $100 (roughly Rs. 7,500).

The audio driver in the XB43 is said to feature an almost-rectangular diaphragm. It features a woofer for bass and a dedicated tweeter for the high frequencies. The XB33 and XB23 feature a newly developed non-circular diaphragm and off-center design, to increase the sound pressure due to the compact size. All three speakers are IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, while the XB33 and XB23 feature a shockproof design. The XB43 and XB33 have multi-coloured lights in the tweeters which can sync to the music, just like the previous models. With Party Connect, you'll be able to connect up to 100 speakers together. The XB43 and XB33 models also boast of a battery life of up to 24 hours, while the XB23 has more modest 12-hour battery life.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, soundbar, Dolby Atmos
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Hamilton Movie Sets July Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar

Related Stories

Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  4. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Huawei Y9s Comes With Triple Rear Cameras and Pop-Up Selfie Camera
  6. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  7. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  8. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  9. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Music Makes It Easier to Transfer Content From Google Play Music
  2. Vodafone Roaming Income Slumps as Coronavirus Pandemic Slashes Travel
  3. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos, Wireless Subwoofer Launched
  4. Hamilton Movie Sets July Release Date on Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumoured to Offer 8K Video Recording, ‘Exclusive’ Zeiss Camera Effects
  6. Honor View 10 Starts Receiving New Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, April Security Patch in India: Report
  7. Motorola One Vision Plus, Moto E7 Spotted in Separate Listings: Report
  8. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of Unlimited RedX Postpaid Plan, Announces Rs. 3,000 Fine
  9. Samsung Finance+ Service for Buying Galaxy Phones Can Now Being Availed at Home
  10. Poco F2 Pro With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com