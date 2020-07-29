To cater the high demand of audio products amid lockdown situation in the country, Sony India has launched the HT-G700 soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technologies. The 3.1 channel soundbar is coupled with a wireless subwoofer to deliver a deeper bass. The soundbar can be quickly set up with a TV via Bluetooth or HDMI eARC/ARC. It comes with special optimised sound modes that are suited to what users are listening to, and they can be accessed via a button on the remote control.

Sony HT-G700 soundbar price in India, availability

The Sony HT-G700 soundbar is priced at Rs. 39,990, and available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, and various e-commerce platforms in India from today, July 29. If customers combine the purchase of HT-G700 soundbar with any Bravia TV (40-inch and above), they can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Sony HT-G700 soundbar features

The HT-G700 comes with a wireless subwoofer with a large cabinet size to deliver a rich bass. Sony claims that the soundbar delivers 400W power output with 7.1.2 surround sound for a theatre-like audio experience. It also offers a dedicated centre speaker for vocals.

The soundbar comes with S-Force Front PRO that emulates a three-dimensional sound field for an immersive experience. It also has an Immersive Audio Enhancement that is claimed to upscale regular stereo audio to up to 7.1.2 surround sound. Sony's Digital Signal Processing technology, along with Vertical Sound Engine, that is said to reproduce ‘vertical' audio from the front three speakers.

Apart from these, the soundbar also offers features like optimised sound modes, such as cinema mode and music mode. There is a voice mode which caters to speech so that the dialogues can be listened clearly, and a night mode that delivers an optimised sound at low volume levels.

Buying a budget TV online? We discussed how you can pick the best one, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.