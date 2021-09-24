Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85 Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990

Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990

Sony’s massive new TV supports Dolby Vision HDR and offers 85W of sound output.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 24 September 2021 14:23 IST
Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990

Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85-inch TV runs on Android TV

Highlights
  • Sony 85Z9J is an 8K TV, with a resolution of 7,680x4,320 pixels
  • Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay are supported
  • Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support is present on Sony 85Z9J TV

Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 8K LED TV has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 12,99,990. The large-screen LED television has a resolution of 7,680x4,320 pixels, runs on Android TV software, and is powered by the Sony XR Cognitive processor, which is said to adapt the viewing experience to the TV's surroundings. The TV, among the most expensive in the company's product range in India, is now on sale in India through Sony retail stores, its online store, major electronics stores, and select e-commerce portals.

The new TV from Sony is among a handful of options with 8K resolution and provides support for next-generation content. Although there is no mainstream 8K content available for viewing in India as of now, Sony 85X9J is worth considering if you're looking to be future ready for the eventual rollout of high-resolution content at 8K resolution. Sony 85X9J TV goes up against 8K options from brands such as Samsung, LG, and Hisense.

Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J LED TV specifications, features

The key specification of the Sony 85Z9J TV is the 7,680x4,320-pixel LED screen, with support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision format. Apart from this, the TV runs on Android TV for smart connectivity with Google TV interface, and also supports Google Chromecast and Apple AirPlay. The TV is powered by Sony's XR Cognitive processor, which is also seen on some of the company's other launches this year. The processor claims to adapt the picture to the surroundings for an optimised viewing experience.

The new TV from Sony has a rated output of 85W through a ten-speaker setup comprising of two mid-range drivers, four tweeters, and four subwoofers. Dolby Atmos Audio is supported, and the TV has 16GB of onboard storage for apps and app data, with the Google Play Store for apps. The TV also supports local dimming, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz at Ultra-HD resolution.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony Bravia XR Master Series 8K LED TV (XR-85Z9J)

Sony Bravia XR Master Series 8K LED TV (XR-85Z9J)

Display 85.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1907mm x 1112mm x 81mm
Resolution Standard 8K
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Bravia, Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J LED TV, Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J LED TV Specifications, Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J LED TV Features, Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J LED TV Price in India, Television, 8K TV, Android TV, Smart TV
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Redmi 9 Activ With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Goes on Sale in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Video Channels Bundling Service Launched by Amazon for Streaming Apps
  2. Dogecoin Knock-Off Nano Dogecoin Gains 5,000 Percent in 24 Hours
  3. Realme Narzo 50A, Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 to Go Live Starting October 4
  5. iQoo Z5 With Snapdragon 778G SoC Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G to Launch in India on September 29: All Details
  8. Oppo F19s Set to Launch in India on September 27
  9. Redmi 9 Activ Launched in India, Sale Starting Tomorrow
  10. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G May Get 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Announces Documentary on Events Surrounding Death of Canadian Crypto 'King' in India
  2. Cryptocurrency Transactions Deemed Illegal by China's Central Bank, Bitcoin Down 6 Percent
  3. Realme V11s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, Dynamic RAM Expansion Debuts: Price, Specifications
  4. Microfliers, or Flying Microchips, Are the Smallest Human-Made Flying Structures: Research
  5. Twitter Appointed Officers in Compliance With New IT Rules, Centre Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Moto G Pure, Moto E40 Renders Surface Online; Specifications Tipped
  7. Huawei 2021 Smartphone Revenue to Drop by at Least $30 Billion–$40 Billion: Rotating Chairman Eric Xu
  8. Google Calls India Watchdog 'Habitual Offender' in Court Tussle Over Probe Leak
  9. Elon Musk Says 'Super Important for Doge Fees to Drop' in Response to AMC Accepting Dogecoin
  10. Sony Bravia XR Master Series 85Z9J 85-Inch 8K LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 12,99,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com