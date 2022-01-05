Technology News
  • CES 2022: Sony Bravia XR Lineup Expanded With Quantum Dot OLED and Mini LED TVs

CES 2022: Sony Bravia XR Lineup Expanded With Quantum Dot OLED and Mini LED TVs

Sony’s new Bravia XR quantum dot OLED TV lineup uses XR Backlight Master Drive technology to offer “incredible brightness.”

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 5 January 2022 22:21 IST
Sony Bravia XR series adds a new quantum dot OLED TV to its lineup

Highlights
  • Sony’s new Bravia XR TVs pack Cognitive Processor XR
  • Sony’s high-end quantum dot OLED TVs are available in two sizes
  • The TVs optimise image quality automatically when connected to a PS5

Sony has announced its new lineup of Bravia XR TVs at CES 2022. The new range includes Sony's first quantum dot OLED TV (QD-OLED), apart from several new Mini LED TVs added to its lineup. The new range of Bravia TVs uses Sony's new Cognitive Processor XR, which the company claims deliver better contrast and vivid colours. Sony's new XR Backlight Master Drive algorithm on the other hand has been tuned to deliver better control in the Mini LED models to deliver better contrast and deeper blacks. Pricing details for Sony's new Bravia models will be announced in Spring of 2022.

Sony Master Series A95K, A90K, A80K specifications

The new Sony Master Series A95K TV sports a 4K QD-OLED panel which Sony claims will offer deeper blacks and better mid-tones. The A95K will be available in 65-inch and 55-inch sizes and will offer the benefits of quantum dot-LED tech with the contrast levels of OLED panels.

Also introduced is Sony Master Series A90K OLED TVs which will be available in 48-inch and 42-inch models. There's also A80K OLED TVs which will be available in 77-inch and 55-inch options. The Master Series A95K and A90K models also offer Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which turns the screen into a multi-channel speaker to deliver precise audio which matches exactly what's happening on screen.

Sony Master Series Z9K specifications

As a part of its new Mini LED lineup, Sony has gone big with the new Master Series Z9K series which come with an XR Backlight Master Drive technology to deliver higher brightness and deeper blacks. The Master Series Z9K will be available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch 4K models and pack Sony's new Acoustic Multi Audio technology which matches the sound with the different visual elements as placed on the screen.

Sony also announced a new 4K LED lineup featuring the same Acoustic Multi Audio technology from its Mini LED range but in 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch sizes.

Sony's new Bravia XR lineup also gets a new Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode which adapts on-screen content to ambient light to ensure that Netflix shows appear closer to what the creator intended, in any kind of lighting environment. All the new models will also come designated “Perfect for PlayStation 5,” ensuring that the TVs will automatically adjust their settings to provide the best possible visual quality when connected to a PS5.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Sony, CES 2022, CES, Sony Master Series Z9K, Sony Master Series A95K, Sony Master Series X95K, Sony Master Series A90K, Sony Master Series A80K, Sony Master Series X80K
