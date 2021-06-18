Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65 Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65-Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV price in India is set at Rs. 2,99,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2021 14:02 IST
Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65-Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India

Sony Bravia A80J OLED TVs will also be launched in 77-inch and 55-inch models

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV supports HDMI 2.0 port
  • Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV also supports with Dolby Vision
  • Other features include ambient optimization, XR Motion Clarity

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV has been announced in India. The 65-inch model is powered by Cognitive Processor XR for an immersive viewing experience and supports Sound-from-Picture Reality for better audio quality. There is a dedicated game mode for ultra-smooth experience and supports HDMI 2.0 and 4k 120fps video as well. Other features include XR OLED Contrast, XR Triluminos Pro, and XR Motion Clarity. The new Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology for better visual and audio experience.

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV price in India, availability

The new Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV comes with model number XR-65A80J. The 65-inch 4K TV is priced at Rs. 2,99,990 in India. It will go on sale starting today across all Sony Center outlets, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals. Sony will also launch 77-inch and 55-inch models in the Bravia A80J OLED series soon.

Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV specifications, features

There are slim bezels on all sides of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV, with a slightly thicker chin at the bottom. It is powered by Cognitive Processor XR to deliver an immersive viewing experience. There is a dedicated gaming mode as well. The TV supports XR OLED contrast for more depth and texture. There's XR Triluminos Pro that reproduces 3D colour depth with human intelligence for naturally beautiful colours and XR Motion Clarity technology controls moving images precisely to minimise blur during high-speed scenes.

Additionally, Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV has XR sound positioning with Acoustic Surface Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling and even supports Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It supports Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit. There's an HDMI 2.1 port on board and it supports 4k 120fps video. Other features include ambient optimisation, light sensor, and acoustic auto calibration technology.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV, Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV Price in India, Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV Specifications, Sony
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Google Could Be Working on Apple-Like Find My Device Network Functionality for Android
Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65-Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Windows 11 May Come as Free Upgrade for Windows 7, Windows 8.1 Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Launched in India
  3. How to Correct Errors In COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Brings Back PUBG Mobile With Green Blood
  5. OnePlus Announces Merger With Oppo to Develop ‘Even Better Products’
  6. How to Transfer Your PUBG Mobile Data to Battlegrounds Mobile India
  7. You Can Now Book Your COVID-19 Vaccine Via Paytm, Eka Care Apps
  8. Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped via Leaked Poster Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo Y12a Tipped to Be in the Works as Rebranded Vivo 12s (2021)
  10. PUBG Mobile's India Avatar Battlegrounds Made Available for Beta Testers
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Improves Hand Raising Feature, Will Automatically Lower Raised Hand When Speaker Is Done
  2. Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED 4K TV With 65-Inch Display, Cognitive Processor XR Launched in India
  3. Google Could Be Working on Apple-Like Find My Device Network Functionality for Android
  4. Samsung, Vivo See Strong Growth; Apple Smartphone Shipments Dip in Q1 2021: Strategy Analytics
  5. Spotify Acquires Podz to Improve Podcast Discovery on Its Platform
  6. SpaceX’s Starlink Internet Shuts Down From Overheating in Arizona, Man Waters Satellite Dish to Fix It
  7. China New Energy Vehicle Sales to Grow Over 40 Percent per Year in Next 5 Years: Industry Body
  8. Luca Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  9. Apple Awards Grants Worth $5 Million for Computer Chip Courses to Historically Black Schools
  10. Samsung Galaxy A02 India Launch Expected Soon as Production Kicks Off at Noida Facility: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com