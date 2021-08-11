Sony Bravia XR-77A80J and Sony Bravia KD-85X85J large screen smart TV models have launched in India. As the names suggest, the Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is a 77-inch TV while the Bravia KD-85X85J comes with a massive 85-inch screen. The 77-inch model is powered by the company's Cognitive Processor XR engine while the 85-inch model is powered by its 4K HDR Processor X1 engine. Both models also come with HDMI 2.1 support, which means they can do 4K at up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J, Sony Bravia KD-85X85J: Price in India

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is priced at Rs. 5,49,990 and will be available for purchase from August 25. The Sony Bravia KD-85X85J is priced at Rs. 4,99,990 and will be available starting today, August 11. Both models can be pre-booked till August 16 and Sony is offering a cashback of Rs 20,000 on select cards. You also get a 2-year warranty on pre-booking the XR-77A80J model while the KD-85X85J only gets the cashback offer.

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J specifications, features

Sony Bravia XR-77A80J comes with a 77-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) OLED display that is powered by the Cognitive Processor XR picture engine. It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision with XR 4K upscaling, and XR Triluminos Pro colour enhancement. It also comes with XR Motion Clarity motion enhancer. Audio on the Sony Bravia XR-77A80J is handled by two 20W and one 10W Acoustic Surface Audio+ speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, DTS Digital Surround, and acoustic auto-calibration.

The Sony Bravia TV model runs on Android TV and comes with 16GB of storage. You get access to the Google Play store with a wide range of supported apps. The Sony Bravia XR-77A80J also has a Netflix Calibrated Mode, which is said to reproduce the same picture quality on a TV as on a studio evaluation master. For connectivity, the TV includes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Chromecast built-in, support for Apple AirPlay, four HDMI ports with one HDMI 2.1 port, three USB ports, and a headphone jack, among others.

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J specifications, features

Sony Bravia KD-85X85J features an 85-inch 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) LCD display powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1 picture engine. It comes with 4K X-Reality PRO clarity enhancement, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision support, and Motionflow XR 800 technology. Audio is handled by two 10W speakers with support for Dolby Audio, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround. It also runs on Android TV and has 16GB of RAM.

For connectivity, the Sony Bravia KD-85X85J comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, Chromecast built-in, Apple AirPlay, four HDMI ports including an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB ports, and a headphone jack, among others.