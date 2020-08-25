Technology News
Sony Bravia X9000H Series Full-Array LED 4K Android TV With HDR, PS5-Compatibility Launched in India

Sony Bravia X9000H series will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 25 August 2020 18:47 IST
Sony Bravia X9000H series price in India starts at Rs. 1,09,990

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia X9000H series supports all the popular HDR standards
  • It’s a 4K TV range, based on Android TV platform
  • Sony Bravia X9000H will support 4K 120fps for PS5 via a future update

Sony Bravia X9000H series 4K LED TVs have been launched in India. The new series features full-array LED backlighting, HDR, Android TV operating system, support for Apple AirPlay2, and HomeKit. It will also have the ability to run upcoming PlayStation 5 games at up to 4K resolution with 120fps frame rate. The 65-inch model in the series also supports Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio feature that uses two additional speakers behind the TV screen to produce more accurate positional sound.

Sony Bravia X9000H series price in India, availability

Sony Bravia X9000H series will be available in two sizes in India. The 55-inch model (KD-55X9000H) is priced at Rs. 1,09,990, while the 65-inch model (KD-65X9000H) is priced at Rs. 1,59,990. The new series will be available across all major Sony retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Sony Bravia X9000H series specifications, features

Sony Bravia X9000H series boasts of a premium design, thanks to its aluminium frame and metal stand. The TVs use an LCD panel with a full-array LED backlighting that promises better contrast and brightness compared to edge-lit LCD TVs. It has a 4K resolution (3840x2160 pixels) with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz (or 1080p at 120Hz). However, Sony promises support for up to 4K 120Hz over HDMI 2.1, through a future firmware update. This should come around the same time when Sony launches the PS5, as its marketing the X9000H series to be “Ready for PlayStation 5.”

The Sony Bravia X9000H also supports all the popular HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. It uses Sony's X1 4K HDR image processor along with other proprietary features such as 4K X-Reality Pro clarity engine. The series features bottom-firing speakers with a total sound output of 20W. The 65-inch model gets two additional tweeters that are placed behind the screen. Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos audio technologies are also supported. The TVs run on the latest Android TV platform and have 16GB of internal storage.

For connectivity, the Sony Bravia X9000H series features built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, RF connector, composite video, four HDMI ports, optical audio-out, headphone jack and two USB ports. You'll also be able to send voice commands to Google Assistant via the bundled remote.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Bravia, Sony PS5, Playstation 5, HDR, Dolby Vision, Sony X9000H, LED TV, television
Roydon Cerejo Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Cargo: Netflix Acquires Indian Sci-Fi Movie, Sets September Release Date

