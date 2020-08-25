Sony Bravia X9000H series 4K LED TVs have been launched in India. The new series features full-array LED backlighting, HDR, Android TV operating system, support for Apple AirPlay2, and HomeKit. It will also have the ability to run upcoming PlayStation 5 games at up to 4K resolution with 120fps frame rate. The 65-inch model in the series also supports Sony's Acoustic Multi-Audio feature that uses two additional speakers behind the TV screen to produce more accurate positional sound.

Sony Bravia X9000H series price in India, availability

Sony Bravia X9000H series will be available in two sizes in India. The 55-inch model (KD-55X9000H) is priced at Rs. 1,09,990, while the 65-inch model (KD-65X9000H) is priced at Rs. 1,59,990. The new series will be available across all major Sony retail stores and e-commerce websites.

Sony Bravia X9000H series specifications, features

Sony Bravia X9000H series boasts of a premium design, thanks to its aluminium frame and metal stand. The TVs use an LCD panel with a full-array LED backlighting that promises better contrast and brightness compared to edge-lit LCD TVs. It has a 4K resolution (3840x2160 pixels) with a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz (or 1080p at 120Hz). However, Sony promises support for up to 4K 120Hz over HDMI 2.1, through a future firmware update. This should come around the same time when Sony launches the PS5, as its marketing the X9000H series to be “Ready for PlayStation 5.”

The Sony Bravia X9000H also supports all the popular HDR formats such as HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision. It uses Sony's X1 4K HDR image processor along with other proprietary features such as 4K X-Reality Pro clarity engine. The series features bottom-firing speakers with a total sound output of 20W. The 65-inch model gets two additional tweeters that are placed behind the screen. Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos audio technologies are also supported. The TVs run on the latest Android TV platform and have 16GB of internal storage.

For connectivity, the Sony Bravia X9000H series features built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Ethernet, Bluetooth 4.2, RF connector, composite video, four HDMI ports, optical audio-out, headphone jack and two USB ports. You'll also be able to send voice commands to Google Assistant via the bundled remote.

