Sony Bravia X9000F 4K HDR Android TV series launched in India

Sony has expanded its smart LED TV range in India by launching the Bravia X9000F 4K HDR Android TV series. The Bravia X9000F series features 4K HDR panels and supports Dolby Vision technology to deliver a premium TV watching experience. It includes three different models - the 55-inch Bravia X9000F KD-55X9000F is already available for purchase through all Sony Center and electronic stores across the country with a price tag of Rs. 2,39,900. However, the 65-inch KD-65X9000F model and the 85-inch KD-85X9000F are yet to arrive. The company hasn't revealed the prices of the upcoming Bravia X9000F models.

All the Sony Bravia X9000F series models feature a TRILUMINOS Display that is touted to produce accurate reds, greens, and blues. There is also Sony's X-tended Dynamic Range PRO that uplifts HDR and non-HDR content by adjusting the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen. The proprietary technology is rated to deliver six times the XDR contrast of conventional LED TV. Further, the LED TV range has X-Motion Clarity that addresses the issue of showing motion blur in fast-moving scenes. Sony says that its X-Motion Clarity leverages the built-in direct LED local dimming and backlight boosting algorithm on the Bravia X9000F range to control the luminance and optimise its duration. This eventually helps to offer clear and smooth visuals.

Under the hood, the Bravia X9000F series is powered by Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO image engine. The processor works with Sony's algorithm of reality creation database to produce detailing visuals. The TV models run Android TV version 7.0 with the company's own interface on top. The availability of Android TV brings Google Play access, and a future software update will bring Smart Home Ready to enable communication with other smart devices via Artificial Intelligence (AI). Also, there is Chromecast built-in that enables streaming of content directly from a compatible smartphone or tablet. There is dedicated direct access buttons for Netflix and Google Play to let users instantly access the Web-based content - with a press of a button. Plus, there is Google Assistant to let users search on the Web using their voice commands.

Sony has provided Dolby Vision support on the Bravia K9000F series as well as HDR compatibility, HDR 10 support, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Moreover, the TV models come with an inverted V-shape Bravia stand that has a square structure with metallic bars that come into contact with the underlying surface at individual points.

In terms of connectivity, the Sony Bravia X9000F series has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, four HDMI ports, two USB ports, and an Ethernet. The TV models have 16GB of onboard storage and features such as Cinematic S-Force Front Surround, ClearAudio+, DSEE, and DTS Digital Surround.