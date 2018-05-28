Expanding its smart LED TV lineup in India, Sony launched the Bravia KD-85X9000F and KD-65X9000F models in the country on Monday. The newly launched models are priced at Rs. 12,99,900 and Rs. 3,39,900 respectively, and will be available across all Sony Center and electronic stores across the country. The Sony Bravia KD-85X9000F is of 85-inches, while the Bravia KD-65X9000F is of 65 inches. These two models launched are in addition to the X9000F 4K HDR Android TV series that was launched earlier this month. Notably, the 55-inch Bravia KD-55X9000F is already available in India for the price of Rs. 2,39,900.

All the TVs in the Bravia X9000F series - KD-85X9000F, KD-65X9000F, and KD-55X9000F - features 4K HDR panels to deliver a premium TV watching experience. All the Sony Bravia X9000F series models feature a TRILUMINOS Display that is touted to produce accurate reds, greens, and blues. Under the hood, the Bravia X9000F series is powered by Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO image engine and 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme. The image engine works with Sony's algorithm of reality creation database to produce detailing visuals, while the processor enables life-like picture quality. The TV models run Android TV version 7.0 with the company's own interface on top. The availability of Android TV brings Google Play access, and a future software update will bring Smart Home Ready to enable communication with other smart devices via Artificial Intelligence (AI). Also, there is Chromecast built-in that enables streaming of content directly from a compatible smartphone or tablet. There are dedicated direct access buttons for Netflix and Google Play to let users instantly access the Web-based content - with a press of a button. In terms of connectivity, the Sony Bravia X9000F series has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, four HDMI ports, three USB ports, and an Ethernet. The TV models have 16GB of onboard storage and features such as Cinematic S-Force Front Surround, ClearAudio+, DSEE, and DTS Digital Surround.

There is also Sony's X-tended Dynamic Range PRO that uplifts HDR and non-HDR content by adjusting the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen. The proprietary technology is rated to deliver six times the XDR contrast of conventional LED TV. Further, the LED TV range has X-Motion Clarity that addresses the issue of showing motion blur in fast-moving scenes. Sony says that its X-Motion Clarity leverages the built-in direct LED local dimming and backlight boosting algorithm on the Bravia X9000F range to control the luminance and optimise its duration. This eventually helps to offer clear and smooth visuals.

Sony is additionally set to provide Dolby Vision support via a future software update on the Bravia X9000F series. This will enhance the existing cinematic experience. The latest TV series already has HDR compatibility, HDR 10 support, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. Moreover, the TV models come with an inverted V-shape Bravia stand that has a square structure with metallic bars that come into contact with the underlying surface at individual points.