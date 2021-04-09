Technology News
  Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Sony Bravia X80J series has support for Google Assistant, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 9 April 2021 16:17 IST
Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India

Sony Bravia KD-65X80J has two 10W speakers

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia KD- 65X80J features DTS Digital Surround
  • Sony Bravia X80J series comes with X-Protection PRO technology
  • Sony will share details of other models in the near future

Sony Bravia X80J series of TVs has been launched in India and it includes smart TVs ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch. For now, Sony has only made the 65-inch model available in India and the rest will be announced soon. The Sony Bravia X80J series comes with 4K HDR displays, Apple HomeKit support, and Dolby Vision. The TVs also feature Sony's improved X-Protection PRO technology that makes them more durable. The 65-inch model in the Sony Bravia X80J series comes with Chromecast built in, up to 60Hz refresh rate, and more.

Sony Bravia X80J series price in India

Sony has not shared pricing for all the variants yet. Sony Bravia KD-65X80J that is the 65-inch model costs around Rs. 1.3 lakh, according to a press release. According to the company, it is available across all Sony Centres, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India from today, April 9. However, at the time of writing, the Sony India website says “Available soon” for this 65-inch model.

Sony Bravia X80J series specifications, features

The TVs in Sony's Bravia X80J series include 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, 50-inch, and 43-inch models. The series are powered by the X1 4K HDR processor and come with Triluminos Pro display that delivers accurate colours. They run on Google TV and have Google Assistant built in. There are inbuilt microphones for listening to voice commands. Apple devices can also be integrated using Apple Home Kit and AirPlay support. The Sony Bravia X80J series comes with Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and X-balanced speaker feature for immersive sound. They are also protected by X-Protection PRO technology that safeguards the TVs against dust and humidity, lightning strikes, and power surges.

The 65-inch model – KD-65X80J – in particular, comes with a 4K display with direct LED backlighting and frame dimming. It has Motionflow XR 200 technology, support for HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS Digital Surround. For audio, there are two 10W speakers and it comes with 16GB of storage. In terms of connectivity, you get four HDMI ports, two USB ports, a headphone jack, Bluetooth 4.2, and Wi-Fi.

Vineet Washington
Sony Bravia X80J Series With X1 4K HDR Processor, Google TV, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India
