  Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India

Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India

Features include Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Apple AirPlay support on certain models.

By Roydon Cerejo | Updated: 26 May 2020 16:17 IST


Photo Credit: Sony

Sony has added two new premium television series in India (X8000H series pictured above)

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia X8000H series support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
  • Sony Bravia X7500H series supports HDR
  • Both series run on Android TV

Sony seems to be rapidly expanding its 4K HDR TV lineup in India. After launching the X9500G series last month, it has now launched the Bravia X8000H and Bravia X7500H series in India. The Sony Bravia X8000H series supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and packs Sony X1 4K HDR image processor, X-Balanced speaker system (65 and 85-inch models only). The Bravia X8000H series also supports Apple AirPlay and HomeKit technologies. The Bravia X7500H series carries HDR support, the X1 image processor, a bass-reflex speaker system, and slim bezels. Both series run on Android TV, with Google Assistant integration that can be summoned via the remote.

Sony Bravia X8000H, Sony Bravia X7500H price in India, availability

The Sony Bravia X8000H and Bravia X7500H are both available in three sizes, but the end user pricing differs quite a bit from what's mentioned on Sony India's website. According to the press release sent out by Sony, these are prices and sizes for the X8000H series: 85-inch will retail at Rs. 5,99,990, and the 65-inch will sell for Rs. 1,39,990. There's a 49-inch model too but you'll have to call them to get a quote.

Similarly, the 55-inch model of the Bravia X7500H series is priced at Rs. 79,990. The website also mentions a 43-inch model at Rs. 61,900, but the actual selling price should be lower. There is a 49-inch model too, and its price isn't mentioned.

Both Sony series are said to be available across all major online and offline store in India.

Sony bravia x7500h cover sonyThe Sony X7500H series supports 4K HDR and Android TV

 

Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H specifications

The Sony X8000H series features built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and have two USB ports on the side for media playback through connected USB drives. It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and feature frame dimming LEDs. The 49-inch model features edge-lit LEDs while the 65 and 85-inch feature ‘Direct LED' backlighting. All models have the Sony 4K X-Reality Pro picture enhancement engine and the Motionflow XR 200 motion enhancement. It features two full-range speaker drivers, with 10W output each. All models feature an Ethernet port, legacy RF input, composite video input, total of four HDMI inputs, an SPDIF connector for optical audio-out and a headphone jack.

The Sony X7500H series also features Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and two USB ports on the side. You also get an RF input, one composite video input, and a total of three HDMI ports. There's no support for HDMI-CEC in this series. You still get a single output each for optical and analog audio. The models here also have two 10W speakers, sports Dolby Audio and DTS HD sound.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, 4K TV, Dolby Vision, HDR, Bravia
Comment
 
 

