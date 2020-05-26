Sony seems to be rapidly expanding its 4K HDR TV lineup in India. After launching the X9500G series last month, it has now launched the Bravia X8000H and Bravia X7500H series in India. The Sony Bravia X8000H series supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, and packs Sony X1 4K HDR image processor, X-Balanced speaker system (65 and 85-inch models only). The Bravia X8000H series also supports Apple AirPlay and HomeKit technologies. The Bravia X7500H series carries HDR support, the X1 image processor, a bass-reflex speaker system, and slim bezels. Both series run on Android TV, with Google Assistant integration that can be summoned via the remote.

Sony Bravia X8000H, Sony Bravia X7500H price in India, availability

The Sony Bravia X8000H and Bravia X7500H are both available in three sizes, but the end user pricing differs quite a bit from what's mentioned on Sony India's website. According to the press release sent out by Sony, these are prices and sizes for the X8000H series: 85-inch will retail at Rs. 5,99,990, and the 65-inch will sell for Rs. 1,39,990. There's a 49-inch model too but you'll have to call them to get a quote.

Similarly, the 55-inch model of the Bravia X7500H series is priced at Rs. 79,990. The website also mentions a 43-inch model at Rs. 61,900, but the actual selling price should be lower. There is a 49-inch model too, and its price isn't mentioned.

Both Sony series are said to be available across all major online and offline store in India.

The Sony X7500H series supports 4K HDR and Android TV

Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H specifications

The Sony X8000H series features built-in Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and have two USB ports on the side for media playback through connected USB drives. It supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision, and feature frame dimming LEDs. The 49-inch model features edge-lit LEDs while the 65 and 85-inch feature ‘Direct LED' backlighting. All models have the Sony 4K X-Reality Pro picture enhancement engine and the Motionflow XR 200 motion enhancement. It features two full-range speaker drivers, with 10W output each. All models feature an Ethernet port, legacy RF input, composite video input, total of four HDMI inputs, an SPDIF connector for optical audio-out and a headphone jack.

The Sony X7500H series also features Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, and two USB ports on the side. You also get an RF input, one composite video input, and a total of three HDMI ports. There's no support for HDMI-CEC in this series. You still get a single output each for optical and analog audio. The models here also have two 10W speakers, sports Dolby Audio and DTS HD sound.