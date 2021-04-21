Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia X75 Ultra HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards

Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards

The new Ultra-HD HDR TVs from Sony support the HDR10 format.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 April 2021 13:17 IST
Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards

The Sony X75 series is available in two sizes - 43 inches and 50 inches

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia X75 series runs on Android TV software
  • The TVs will be available both online and offline in India
  • Sony recently launched the 32W830 Smart Android TV in India

Sony Bravia X75 Smart Android TV Series has been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 59,990 for the 43-inch television. The new LED TV series from Sony features Ultra-HD HDR televisions running on Android TV, and is available in two sizes initially - 43 inches and 50 inches. The smart TVs run on the Sony X1 4K HDR processor, and have gone on sale in India from Wednesday April 21, across e-commerce portals, as well as offline stores including Sony Centers and major multi-brand retailers.

Sony Bravia X75 TVs price and competition

The Sony Bravia X75 TV series has an MRP of Rs. 66,900 for the 43-inch version and Rs. 84,900 for the 50-inch variant, but these are listed at best buy prices of Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 72,990 for the 43-inch and 50-inch versions respectively. Although expensive compared to the competition for 43-inch and 50inch Ultra-HD TVs, the Sony televisions come with the backing of Sony's reputation and established sales and service networks in India.

The new LED televisions go up against strong competition in the affordable and mid-range television segments, including options from brands such as Samsung, LG, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. Like much of the competition including brands such as OnePlus and Xiaomi, the Sony X75 TV range runs on Android TV software.

Sony Bravia X75 TVs specifications and features

As mentioned, the Sony Bravia X75 Smart Android TV series is available in two sizes - 43 inches and 50 inches - with both variants having Ultra-HD HDR screens with a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz. The HDR10 and HLG formats for high dynamic range content are supported on the TVs, along with Dolby Audio for sound processing.

The televisions are powered by the Sony X1 4K HDR processor, and Android TV allows access to the Google Play Store to download apps and games, including major streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. There is also built-in Chromecast and access to Google Assistant, as well as Bluetooth connectivity. The televisions further have three HDMI ports and two USB ports, along with various other audio and video connectivity options.

Is Mi QLED TV 4K the best affordable smart TV for enthusiasts? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Sony 43-inch Bravia X75 Smart Android LED TV (KD-43X75)

Sony 43-inch Bravia X75 Smart Android LED TV (KD-43X75)

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 971mm x 575mm x 75mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Sony 50-inch Bravia X75 Smart Android LED TV (KD-50X75)

Sony 50-inch Bravia X75 Smart Android LED TV (KD-50X75)

Display 50.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1127mm x 662mm x 77mm
Resolution Standard Ultra-HD
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Bravia, Sony Bravia X75, Smart TV, Android TV, Sony Bravia X75 Android TV Series, Sony Bravia X75 Price in India, Sony Bravia X75 Specifications, Sony Bravia X75 Features, Ultra-HD, HDR, HDR10, Television
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
COVID-19 Vaccination Registration for All Indians Aged Above 18 Begins May 1: How to Register

Related Stories

Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  2. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  3. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  4. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  5. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  6. Apple AirTag With UWB Tech Launched to Help Keep a Track of Your Devices
  7. NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter Historic Flight Successful
  8. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  9. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Spotted on Bluetooth SIG, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Getting OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Cat-sized Stegosaur Footprints 6-cm Long Found in China
  2. Poco M2 Reloaded With 4GB RAM, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 59,990 Onwards
  4. COVID-19 Vaccination Registration for All Indians Aged Above 18 Begins May 1: How to Register
  5. Apple AirTags Trackers Can Be Found Using NFC-Enabled Android and iOS Smartphones
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 Design Tipped Through Purported Case Renders
  7. Apple AirTag Tracker With UWB Tech Launched, iPhone 12 Series Gets New Purple Colour
  8. Realme Smart TV 4K 43-Inch With Slim Bezels Teased by Company CEO, Could Launch Next Month
  9. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  10. Facebook Messenger Users Hit by Scammers in Over 80 Countries: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com