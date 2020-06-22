Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G and KDL-43W6603 smart TV models have been launched in India. The two Bravia models come with impressive specifications and features. The KD-55X7002G is a 55-inch 4K smart TV that boasts of the Japanese company's Triluminous display with better colour accuracy. The KDL-43W6603, on the other hand, is a 43-inch full-HD TV and both models come with High Dynamic Range (HDR) support, Motionflow XR technology, and smart TV features like Wi-Fi connectivity and pre-installed apps like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G, KDL-43W6603: Price in India

The Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G has a 55-inch screen and is priced at Rs. 63,990. The Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 comes in at 43 inches and is priced at Rs. 37,990. Both TV models are currently up for sale on Amazon and come in Black colour.

Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G specifications

The Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G is a 4K ultra-HD (3,840x2,160 pixels) TV with support for HDR and X-Reality Pro support and has 1GB of RAM. At a 55-inch screen size with 50Hz refresh rate, the smart TV comes with 20W bass reflex speakers and ClearAudio+ technology. It delivers clear and immersive sound with proper separation. The Bravia KD-55X7002G comes with a Triluminos display with a specially developed backlight providing natural colours. Motionflow XR retains detail in fast-moving objects on screen.

For connectivity, you get Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports and three USB ports for connecting multiple devices at a time. It supports screen mirroring and the remote comes with dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons. The Bravia KD-55X7002G measures 124.1x7.9x72.1cm and weighs 15.4kg.

Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 specifications

The Sony Bravia KDL-43W6603 is a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) TV that has 1GB of RAM. It comes with two 10W open baffle speakers that have ClearAudio+ technology, Dolby audio, and DTS digital surround. It also supports TV MusicBox which allows it to be used as a speaker for audio playing on your phone. The smart TV has X-Reality Pro, Motionflow XR, and HDR support as well. For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi, two HDMI ports and two USB ports and the remote has dedicated buttons for Netflix and YouTube. The refresh rate is 50Hz and the TV is wall mountable. The Bravia KDL-43W6603 measures 97x57.1x7.5cm and weighs 7.7kg.

