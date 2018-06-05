Sony on Tuesday expanded its Bravia OLED range in India by launching the A8F series. The new series, which includes 55-inch KD-55A8F and 65-inch KD-65A8F models, was first showcased at CES 2018 in Las Vegas back in January. It brings 4K HDR picture quality through Sony's 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme and features proprietary OLED panels. There is also Android TV support that comes with Google Play access. Sony has additionally provided support for HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma to deliver an advanced television-viewing experience through the latest models.

Sony Bravia A8F series price in India

While the Sony Bravia A8F 55-inch (KD-55A8F) is priced at Rs. 3,29,900, the 65-inch (KD-65A8F) model comes with a price tag of Rs. 4,49,900. Both new models are available for purchase through Sony Center stores and major electronics retailers across India.

Sony Bravia A8F series features

As showcased at the CES, the Sony Bravia A8F series is aimed at redefining the future of home entertainment. The new series includes an Acoustic Surface technology on top of the company's original One Slate design to enable the thin-bezel screen to emanate sound. This works similar to LG's Crystal Sound OLED that was previewed at the CES in January. Additionally, Sony has provided an integrated subwoofer behind the TV panel that is touted to produce deep bass.

The Bravia A8F series has Sony's Triluminos Display along with 4K X-Reality Pro engine that uses an algorithm of reality creation database to enhance details in the content. Under the hood, the new series has 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme that enables 4K HDR by incorporating technologies such as object-based HDR remaster, super bit mapping 4K HDR, and dual database processing. The latest Bravia OLED models also run Android TV version 7.0 with Google Play access. There is also built-in Chromecast to let users easily stream content directly from their smartphones or tablets.

Furthermore, Sony has bundled a remote controller with the Bravia A8F series that has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Google Play. The OLED TV models also support HDR 10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma and will enable Dolby Vision through a future software update.