Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED Smart TV With Cognitive Processor XR, Acoustic Surface Audio Unveiled

Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED Smart TV With Cognitive Processor XR, Acoustic Surface Audio Unveiled

Sony Bravia A75K Smart TV will be available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 February 2022 17:35 IST
Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED Smart TV With Cognitive Processor XR, Acoustic Surface Audio Unveiled

Photo Credit: Sony UK

Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED TV comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia A75K TV is compatible with PS5 console
  • It has Dolby Atmos and XR Surround sound
  • Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED works with Google Assistant

Sony Bravia A75K Smart TV with 4K OLED display has been unveiled. The smart TV comes with multiple video-related technologies and features such as Cognitive Processor XR, XR OLED Contrast Pro, XR Triluminos Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, Acoustic Surface Audio, support for virtual assistants, and a smart remote. The Sony Bravia A75K will be available in two display sizes: 55 inches that will have a model number XR-55A75K and 65 inches with model number XR-65A75K. One of the USPs of this Sony TV is that it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, as per a report.

Sony A75K smart TV price

Sony Bravia A75K smart TV price has not been revealed yet but the company has shared its features on the Sony UK website. Citing Sony, FlatpanelsHD reports that the TV will not compete with the lower-speced LG A1, which is currently priced starting at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 101,400) for the 55-inch model in the UK, hinting that the new Sony TV will be pried higher.

Sony A75K specifications, features

While the complete specifications of the Sony Bravia A75K are not revealed yet, Sony has listed out some features of the TV. It sports a 4K OLED display and is powered by Cognitive Processor XR. The company says that the processor helps in delivering “real life depth and pure blacks in every scene” and reproduces “content the way humans see and hear” with the help of various other technologies present on the offering.

Another video-related feature on the Sony Bravia A75K is the XR OLED Contrast Pro, which is said to analyse visual information and enhance picture quality. Other features such as XR Triluminos Pro, XR HDR Remaster, XR 4K Upscaling, 4K XR Super Resolution, 4K XR Smoothing, and XR OLED Motion are all powered by the Cognitive Processor XR and help in delivering blur-free and colour-rich picture quality.

As mentioned, the Sony Bravia A75K smart TV reportedly comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports. Sony says that with HDMI 2.1, users can get an up to (4K) 120fps frame rate on compatible games in a dedicated Game Mode. There is also an Auto Low Latency Mode, which automatically recognises when a console is connected to the HDMI 2.1 port and is powered on, Sony says.

Furthermore, Sony says that the TV is highly compatible with the PS5. The Sony Bravia A75K comes with Sony Auto HDR Tone Mapping in which the HDR settings are said to be optimised instantly during your PS5 console's initial setup.

“Your PS5 automatically recognises individual Bravia TV models and selects the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly,” Sony said.

When it comes to audio, the Sony Bravia A75K comes with Acoustic Surface Audio technology, which is basically two actuators behind the TV that create acoustics that move with the picture. There is XR Surround, which is said to virtually create surround sound from the sides and vertically using just the TV speakers. The Sony Bravia XR TVs are also compatible with Dolby Atmos. You also get Voice Zoom 2 that detects the type of voice and enhances its clarity, Sony says.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Sony Bravia A75K also supports Voice Search with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It works with Apple AirPlay/ Apple HomeKit, comes with Chromecast built-in, and has a smart remote.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED, Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED specifications, Sony Bravia A75K, Sony
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Apple Reports Strongest Quarter for iPhone Sales in India to Date
Sony Bravia A75K 4K OLED Smart TV With Cognitive Processor XR, Acoustic Surface Audio Unveiled
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  2. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  3. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  4. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  5. Airtel Xstream Premium Pack With Access to Multiple OTT Platforms Revised
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Details Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  7. MSI Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core H Series Processors Now in India
  8. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Debuts in India
  9. T-Series Enters OTT Space; Teams Up With Leading Directors for Web Series
  10. Realme Buds Air 3 India Launch Timeline, Price, and Design Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 3 Launch in India Said to Be Planned for February; Price, Design Tipped
  2. Apple, Google Asked to Offer Improved Compliance Plans on App Store Law by South Korean Regulator
  3. Redmi K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+ Spotted on Chinese Certification Website, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon, MediaTek SoCs
  4. Realme GT 2 Series, Narzo 50 India Launch Soon, Teases Madhav Sheth
  5. Battery Swap: India Said to Be Close to Finalising Incentives Under New Scheme
  6. NFT Museum Opens Its Doors in United States, Showcases Artworks and Explains Tech Behind Them
  7. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Faces Reckoning Over Old Tweet in Labour Violation Dispute
  8. Redmi Smart Band Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of February 9 Launch
  9. Spyware Used by Israeli Police on Key Figure in Benjamin Netanyahu Trial: Reports
  10. PS5 Sales Cross 17 Million in 2021, Sony Promises 10 Live Service Games by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.