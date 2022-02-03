Sony Bravia A75K Smart TV with 4K OLED display has been unveiled. The smart TV comes with multiple video-related technologies and features such as Cognitive Processor XR, XR OLED Contrast Pro, XR Triluminos Pro, Auto Low Latency Mode, Acoustic Surface Audio, support for virtual assistants, and a smart remote. The Sony Bravia A75K will be available in two display sizes: 55 inches that will have a model number XR-55A75K and 65 inches with model number XR-65A75K. One of the USPs of this Sony TV is that it comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports, as per a report.

Sony A75K smart TV price

Sony Bravia A75K smart TV price has not been revealed yet but the company has shared its features on the Sony UK website. Citing Sony, FlatpanelsHD reports that the TV will not compete with the lower-speced LG A1, which is currently priced starting at GBP 999 (roughly Rs. 101,400) for the 55-inch model in the UK, hinting that the new Sony TV will be pried higher.

Sony A75K specifications, features

While the complete specifications of the Sony Bravia A75K are not revealed yet, Sony has listed out some features of the TV. It sports a 4K OLED display and is powered by Cognitive Processor XR. The company says that the processor helps in delivering “real life depth and pure blacks in every scene” and reproduces “content the way humans see and hear” with the help of various other technologies present on the offering.

Another video-related feature on the Sony Bravia A75K is the XR OLED Contrast Pro, which is said to analyse visual information and enhance picture quality. Other features such as XR Triluminos Pro, XR HDR Remaster, XR 4K Upscaling, 4K XR Super Resolution, 4K XR Smoothing, and XR OLED Motion are all powered by the Cognitive Processor XR and help in delivering blur-free and colour-rich picture quality.

As mentioned, the Sony Bravia A75K smart TV reportedly comes with two HDMI 2.1 ports. Sony says that with HDMI 2.1, users can get an up to (4K) 120fps frame rate on compatible games in a dedicated Game Mode. There is also an Auto Low Latency Mode, which automatically recognises when a console is connected to the HDMI 2.1 port and is powered on, Sony says.

Furthermore, Sony says that the TV is highly compatible with the PS5. The Sony Bravia A75K comes with Sony Auto HDR Tone Mapping in which the HDR settings are said to be optimised instantly during your PS5 console's initial setup.

“Your PS5 automatically recognises individual Bravia TV models and selects the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly,” Sony said.

When it comes to audio, the Sony Bravia A75K comes with Acoustic Surface Audio technology, which is basically two actuators behind the TV that create acoustics that move with the picture. There is XR Surround, which is said to virtually create surround sound from the sides and vertically using just the TV speakers. The Sony Bravia XR TVs are also compatible with Dolby Atmos. You also get Voice Zoom 2 that detects the type of voice and enhances its clarity, Sony says.

Other connectivity options include Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The Sony Bravia A75K also supports Voice Search with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It works with Apple AirPlay/ Apple HomeKit, comes with Chromecast built-in, and has a smart remote.