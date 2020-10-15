Technology News
Sony Rolling Out Android 9 Pie Update for Older Smart TV Models

Sony Smart TV v6.7115 update also brings support for 100/ 120Hz video playback.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 October 2020 16:49 IST
Sony TV models are receiving the Android Pie update with firmware v6.7115

Highlights
  • Sony Bravia and non-Bravia Smart TVs are part of the rollout
  • Currently, the update is rolling out in Latin America
  • Sony has reportedly confirmed rollout for Europe as well

Sony is updating 30 old-generation Bravia and non-Bravia smart TVs with Android 9 Pie. The TVs are part of the company's ‘D', ‘E', ‘F' generation of Android TVs and the list includes models that were introduced as far back as 2016. Apart from updating the operating system to Android 9 Pie, the update also brings support for 100/ 120Hz video playback. The new update for Sony TVs carries firmware number v6.7115 and is rolling out for Latin American users first.

Sony has detailed all the 30 models that will receive the firmware update to v6.7115 on its Latin American site. These are Sony Bravia and non-Bravia models including XBR-55A8G, XBR-65A8G, XBR-49X805G, XBR-55X805G, XBR-65X805G, XBR-75X805G, XBR-55A8F, XBR-65A8F, XBR-60X835F, XBR-70X835F, XBR-75X855F, XBR-85X855F, XBR-65X856F, XBR-55X905F, XBR-65X905F, KD-49X755F, KD-55X755F, KD-65X755F, XBR-65X755D, XBR-55X705D, XBR-49X705D,XBR-55A1E, XBR-65A1E, XBR-49X805E, XBR-55X805E, XBR-65X855E, XBR-75X855E, XBR-55X905E, XBR-65X905E, and XBR-75X945E. FlatpanelsHD reports that the update should be available in Europe by the end of 2020.

The changelog suggests that the update also removed WPS function and the Settings menu has been redesigned as well. The full changelog for the firmware version 6.7115 update for all compatible Sony TVs is listed below:

  • Combines the Video, Album, and Musicapps into the Media Player app
  • Note: After the update, the App menu will display the Music and Media Player apps only, but will contain all the content from the Video, Album, and Music apps.
  • Adds support for HEVC 100/120Hz in USB video playback
  • Removes the WPS function
  • Adds support for the Android 9 Pie Setting menu tree
  • Redesigns the Setting menu

Sony notes that this is a staggered rollout and it may be a while before all TV models receive it. The company recommends keeping the "Automatic software download" option enabled to ensure smooth transition whenever the update hits their TV sets. To enable this option, press the HELP button on the remote and then select System software update > Automatic software download. Alternatively, users can opt for the USB flash drive method if they don't wish to wait. The instructions are mentioned on the company website.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sony, Sony Bravia TVs, Sony Smart TVs, Android Pie
