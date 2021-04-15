Technology News
  • Sony 32W830 Android Smart TV With Google Assistant and HDR Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 31,900

The Sony 32W830 is among the most expensive 32-inch TVs you can buy today.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 15 April 2021 13:50 IST
The Sony TV has a display resolution of 1366x768 pixels

Highlights
  • Sony 32W830 runs on Android TV with Google Assistant support
  • HDR10 and HLG support is also present on the TV
  • The HD-ready TV also has 20W of rated sound output

Sony 32W830 Smart Android LED TV has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 31,900. The television is among the most feature-rich in the 32-inch segment in India, with Android TV software, support for Google Assistant, and HDR support for the HDR10 and HLG formats, but it doesn't come cheap. The 32-inch TV from Sony is also among the most expensive for its size in the country, and will be available to buy across Sony's distribution channels, including major online and offline retailers, as well as Sony Center exclusive stores, from April 15 onwards.

The television is priced quite high for a 32-inch TV, with 43-inch and 50-inch Ultra-HD televisions from competing brands such as AmazonBasics and Vu available for less than the Rs. 31,900 asking price of the Sony 32W830. However, Sony will hope to win over buyers with its reputation and promise of reliability, as well as its sales and after-sales networks in India. This is, on paper, among the most well-equipped 32-inch TVs you can buy right now.

Sony 32W830 Smart Android TV specifications and features

The Sony 32W830 Smart LED TV runs an unspecified version of Android TV, like the rest of Sony's smart TV range. There is also support for Google Assistant, through both a voice remote included with the TV, as well as through any linked smart speakers for hands-free controls. The TV has a display resolution of 1366x768 pixels, and also has Google Chromecast built-in for casting from compatible devices.

HDR support is also mentioned for the Sony 32W830, despite the fact that it is a 32-inch HD-ready television. The HDR10 and HLG formats are supported at the processing and compatibility level, but the screen will of course not be able to display output in these formats, similar to the Realme Smart TV which was launched in 2020. Up to a full-HD 60Hz signal is also supported on the TV.

There are three HDMI ports, two USB ports, 3.5mm audio output, and Bluetooth 4.2 for wireless audio connectivity as well. HDMI ARC is supported, and the TV has a rated audio output of 20W from its stereo speaker system. There is 16GB of internal storage for apps and app data, and Sony's X-Reality Pro picture processing technology.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Display 32.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 730.1mm x 437.4mm x 75 mm
Resolution Standard HD-Ready
OS Android
Smart TV Yes
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
TicWatch GTH Smartwatch With Up to 10 Days Battery Life, Plethora of Health Monitoring Sensors Launched

