NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Skype Calling Launched for Alexa Devices Like Amazon Echo: How to Use It

Skype Calling Launched for Alexa Devices Like Amazon Echo: How to Use It

, 20 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Skype Calling Launched for Alexa Devices Like Amazon Echo: How to Use It

Echo users can now make Skype calls using voice commands

Highlights

  • Microsoft has rolled out Skype calling support on Alexa devices
  • It also enables Alexa to call most landlines and mobile numbers
  • Skype is offering 200 free minutes of Skype to Phone calling via Alexa

Earlier in September this year, Microsoft announced that Skype calling support was soon coming to Alexa devices. Now, Microsoft has finally introduced that support, and users of compatible Alexa devices like the Amazon Echo range can now ask the voice assistant to make calls via Skype through a simple voice command. Apart from making Skype audio and video calls, the company has also introduced the ability for Alexa to call most landlines and mobile numbers internationally using Skype to Phone. As part of the introductory offer, Skype is offering 200 free minutes of Skype to Phone calling to 34 countries.

Once you set up Skype on a compatible Alexa device, users can just throw voice commands like 'Alexa, call mom on Skype', or 'Alexa, pick up' to make or receive calls via Skype. Video calls will obviously work only with Echo Show and Echo Spot devices as only they come with a display screen. In order to set up Skype on your Alexa device, just go to Settings > Communication > Skype on your Amazon Alexa app to link your device. Sign in using your Skype credentials, and Alexa will now have access to all your contacts on Skype for calling purposes.

Microsoft notes that Skype calling on Alexa is currently only available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, India, Australia, and New Zealand. Support for other regions will roll out soon. The company has also announced that the Amazon Echo first gen, Amazon Echo second gen, Amazon Echo Plus second gen, Amazon Echo Dot second gen, Amazon Echo Dot third gen, Amazon Echo Show first gen, Amazon Echo Show second gen, and Amazon Echo Spot devices are only compatible with Skype calling for now.

With respect to Skype to Phone, users can say a number and ask Alexa to make a call to those digits. For example, users can say, 'Alexa, call 206-555-0155 on Skype'. As mentioned, Skype is offering 200 minutes free, and this offer comes with a cap of two months with a limit of up to 100 minutes per month. Skype calling to mobiles and landlines is eligible in in 34 countries only, and this includes USA, Canada, China, India (international calling only), UK, Poland, Indonesia, Germany, Russian Federation, Thailand, Italy, Brazil, Australia, Mexico, France, Japan, Colombia, Bangladesh, Portugal, Nigeria, Argentina, Spain, Slovakia (Slovak Republic), New Zealand, Taiwan, Vietnam, Philippines, Switzerland, South Korea, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, Singapore, and Greece.

Let us know how your Skype calling experience via Alexa was in the comments below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Skype, Microsoft, Alexa, Amazon Echo
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Philips TVs are Coming Back to India Thanks to Little-Known TPV Technology
Game of Thrones Prequel Series Set 5,000 Years Before Not 10,000, Says George R.R. Martin
Pricee
Skype Calling Launched for Alexa Devices Like Amazon Echo: How to Use It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: 5 Things You Need to Know
  2. OnePlus 6 Gets a SIM-Free Global Data Roaming Service
  3. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Launched in India Starting Rs. 36,990: Highlights
  4. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) With Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  5. Black Friday Sales: How to Shop From India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) India Launch Set for Today, Watch Live Stream
  7. This Made-in-India Bowling Machine Can Hit 130kph Without Electricity
  8. Redmi 6 Pro MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Rollout Reportedly Begins in India
  9. Netflix Ropes in Big Indian Stars for Mowgli’s Hindi Dub
  10. Apple App Store Reportedly Removing Third-Party WhatsApp Sticker Apps
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.