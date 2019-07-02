Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV Launched in India

Technology News
Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-Inch Full-HD Smart LED TV With Cricket Picture Mode Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 23,999

Shinco has launched its latest smart TV in India, the 49-inch full-HD SO50AS-E50, which is available now on Amazon

Updated: 2 July 2019 12:03 IST
Highlights
  • The Shinco SO50AS-E50 is priced at Rs. 23,999
  • The smart LED TV has a 49-inch screen and full-HD resolution
  • The TV has a ‘Cricket Picture Mode’ to enhance Cricket viewing

ffordable TV maker Shinco competes in a highly-competitive segment in India, facing off against well-established brands such as Vu, Thomson, JVC, and even Flipkart's homegrown electronics brand MarQ. However, the company is keeping itself relevant with new launches, and has just announced its latest product in India, the Shinco SO50AS-E50 49-inch full-HD LED Smart TV. The new TV is priced at Rs. 23,999, runs an Android-based smart TV interface, and is available now on Amazon India.

The Shinco SO50AS-E50 TV features a 49-inch full-HD screen. The TV is priced around the same as competing options with 40-to-43-inch screen sizes, offering users an upgrade in size. The smart TV functionality runs on an Android 8.0-based custom user interface, with various apps and services accessible through the feature. The TV can be connected to the Internet using Ethernet and Wi-Fi, and can also be used with USB and HDMI, with two ports for each. The TV has a standard refresh rate of 60Hz.

The TV has a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, and a ‘Cricket Picture Mode' which is said to enhance picture quality for sports viewing. Additionally, the sound output for the Shinco TV is rated at 20W, and the remote included with the TV is a smart one with an air mouse feature, which makes browsing around the interface easier.

Shinco further offers a one-year warranty on the SO50AS-E50 TV, claims to have service centres across the country, and offers installation and set-up for the TV once delivered. The company recently launched its SO4A 39-inch LED TV for Rs. 13,990, making it among the most affordable 39-inch smart TVs available.

Ali Pardiwala

