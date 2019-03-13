Shinco SO4A 39-Inch LED TV Launched in India at Rs. 13,990

The TV space in India isn't short of options, with new brands launching products regularly. While the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 range made huge impact and drove prices down, recent entries from brands such as TCL and iFFalcon have made buying a top-spec TV much more affordable. The latest affordable TV launch comes from Shinco, which has launched the SO4A 39-inch LED TV in India for Rs. 13,990. The TV is among the most affordable 39-inch options available today.

The Shinco SO4A 39-inch LED TV does not have smart connectivity, and has an HD-resolution (1366x768 pixels) display panel with a refresh rate of 60Hz and a viewing angle of 178 degrees. The TV comes with two HDMI ports and two USB ports for additional connectivity. The TV is listed to support 4K playback, which is to say that the built-in media player can downscale and play back 4K content on the TV despite the lower resolution panel.

The TV comes with additional features, such as USB-to-USB file transfers, 20W speakers, and an energy saving feature. Shinco also has an app available on Android, which eases the after-sales service process. The app allows buyers to book installation and repair appointments for the product, as well as avail extended warranty and other service related information.

The new TV is priced at around the same as many 32-inch TVs from new online-focused brands, and the larger screen size gives this TV an advantage. However, the lack of smart connectivity makes this ideal for users who primarily view TV content on set-top boxes. Shinco's LED TV range in India starts at Rs. 6,490 for the 24-inch model, going up to Rs. 59,990 for the 65-inch model. Interestingly, Samsung has also just launched its new NU6100 series of TVs in India. However, these 4K TVs have pricing starting much higher at Rs. 41,990 for the 43-inch model.

