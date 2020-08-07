Technology News
Shinco SO43AS, SO50QBT, SO55QBT Smart TV Models With Android, Up to 4K Resolution Launched in India

Shinco SO43AS is priced at Rs. 16,999, while the SO50QBT and SO55QBT are priced at Rs. 24,250 and Rs. 28,299, respectively.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 7 August 2020 16:21 IST
Shinco SO50QBT and SO55QBT feature 4K UHD displays

Highlights
  • Shinco releases three new TV models in India
  • Shinco SO50QBT is a 43-inch full-HD TV
  • Shinco SO50QBT and SO55QBT have 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Shinco has launched three new smart TV models in India - the SO43AS, the SO50QBT, and the SO55QBT. The SO43AS is a 43-inch full-HD TV, the SO50QBT is a 49-inch 4K UHD TV, and the SO55QBT is a 55-inch 4K UHD TV. The three models by Shinco have been launched as part of Amazon Prime Day sale and are available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. The smart TVs run on a custom OS, based on Android, and offer app functionality and Bluetooth connectivity.

Shinco SO43AS, Shinco SO50QBT, Shinco SO55QBT: Price in India, availability

The Shinco SO43AS is priced at Rs. 16,999, the Shinco SO50QBT is priced at Rs. 24,250, and the Shinco SO55QBT is priced at Rs. 28,299. As mentioned, the smart TVs are available for purchase via Amazon - Shinco SO43AS, Shinco SO50QBT, and Shinco SO55QBT. The TVs come in a single Black colour.

Shinco SO43AS, Shinco SO50QBT, Shinco SO55QBT: Specifications, features

All three of the smart TV models come with similar specifications with some differences in the resolution and screen size department. The Shinco SO43AS features a 43-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display while the Shinco SO50QBT and the Shinco SO55QBT come with 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) displays that are 49-inch and 55-inch in sizes, respectively. The Shinco SO43AS runs on Android 8-based Uniwall interface while the other two run on Android 9-based Uniwall.

In terms of processing power, the Shinco SO43AS is backed by a quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The Shinco SO50QBT and the SO55QBT are both powered by the quad-core Cortex-A55 SoC with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

All three TV models use the Quantum Luminit technology for better colours and a more realistic experience. The TVs feature A+ grade panels that have 60Hz refresh rate and 16:9 aspect ratio. You get 700,000:1 contrast ratio with the 43-inch full-HD variant while the other two come with 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. All three models have 20W speakers. Connectivity options include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Wi-Fi.

The Shinco SO43AS measures 970x80x570mm and weighs 7.63kg without the stand. The Shinco SO50QBT measures 1100x75x640mm and weighs 9.5kg. Lastly, the Shinco SO55QBT measures 1240x82x718mm and weighs 13kg without the stand.

In terms of features, the company says you get 1,500,000+ hours of content with the Content Discovery Engine. The TV models come with E-Share for screen mirroring from Android and iOS devices. It can also be used to convert your smartphone as an Air Mouse. The smart TVs also have certifications for various apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun Nxt, Jio Cinema, and more. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Youtube can be downloaded from the Aptoide TV Store.

 

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Shinco SO43AS FHD Smart LED TV

Shinco SO43AS FHD Smart LED TV

Display 43.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 970x80x570mm
Resolution Full HD
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
Shinco SO50QBT 4K Smart LED TV

Shinco SO50QBT 4K Smart LED TV

Display 49.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1100x75x640mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
Shinco SO55QBT Smart LED TV

Shinco SO55QBT Smart LED TV

Display 55.00-inch
Screen Type LED
Dimensions 1240x82x718mm
Resolution Ultra HD (4K)
OS Android Based
Touchscreen No
Smart TV Yes
