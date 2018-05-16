German audio brand Sennheiser has added a new member to its acclaimed Momentum headphone family with the launch of a new wireless model - Momentum Free - in India, priced at Rs. 14,990.

The new ear-canal Momentum Free headphones launched on Tuesday feature ergonomically-designed magnetic earpieces that link together when not in use.

"This is an ideal set of headphones [for those] who are always on the move and strive for something new," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

The Momentum Free headphones come with high-quality dynamic speaker system and stainless steel in-ear sound tunnels that deliver acoustic precision with powerful bass response and detailed vocal projection, the company claimed.

Sennheiser's Momentum Free headphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 as well as Qualcomm apt-X and AAC codec support.

Qualcomm apt-X audio enables CD-like quality wireless audio, Sennheiser says, as it solves the problem of sending the full music bandwidth over Bluetooth and its low latency compatibility also enhances the ability to enjoy gaming or video content.

The in-ear headphones have a three-button remote and in-line microphone for making calls and controlling music which are integrated into the cable between the earpieces. Multi-connection support with up to two devices at once and 3-way calling support is also supported by the Sennheiser Momentum Free headphones.