Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Sennheiser Momentum Free In-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 14,990

Sennheiser Momentum Free In-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 14,990

 
, 16 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Sennheiser Momentum Free In-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 14,990

Highlights

  • Sennheiser has added a new member to its Momentum headphone family
  • It features magnetic earpieces that link together when not in use
  • The in-ear headphones have a three-button remote and in-line microphone

German audio brand Sennheiser has added a new member to its acclaimed Momentum headphone family with the launch of a new wireless model - Momentum Free - in India, priced at Rs. 14,990.

The new ear-canal Momentum Free headphones launched on Tuesday feature ergonomically-designed magnetic earpieces that link together when not in use.

"This is an ideal set of headphones [for those] who are always on the move and strive for something new," Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.

The Momentum Free headphones come with high-quality dynamic speaker system and stainless steel in-ear sound tunnels that deliver acoustic precision with powerful bass response and detailed vocal projection, the company claimed.

Sennheiser's Momentum Free headphones feature Bluetooth 4.2 as well as Qualcomm apt-X and AAC codec support.

Qualcomm apt-X audio enables CD-like quality wireless audio, Sennheiser says, as it solves the problem of sending the full music bandwidth over Bluetooth and its low latency compatibility also enhances the ability to enjoy gaming or video content.

The in-ear headphones have a three-button remote and in-line microphone for making calls and controlling music which are integrated into the cable between the earpieces. Multi-connection support with up to two devices at once and 3-way calling support is also supported by the Sennheiser Momentum Free headphones.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Home Entertainment, Momentum Free, Sennheiser
Deadpool 2 Succeeds Because It Understands the Character
Facebook India Says Will Help Smartphone Brands Connect Better With Consumers
Best AC deals
Sennheiser Momentum Free In-Ear Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 14,990
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Nokia X6 With 19:9 Display, Dual Cameras & iPhone X-Like Notch Launched
  3. OnePlus 6 Accessories Leak Ahead of Today's Launch With Prices
  4. Airtel Now Offers 'Truly Unlimited' Experience for Prepaid Subscribers
  5. Nokia X6 Launch Expected Today, Teased to Sport iPhone X-Like Notch
  6. Realme 1 With Up to 6GB RAM Launched in India to Take on Redmi Note 5
  7. Realme 1 vs Redmi Note 5 vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1
  8. OnePlus 6 India Launch Offers Revealed
  9. OnePlus 6 Idea Launch Offer Gives Rs. 2,000 Cashback, Additional Data
  10. Honor 10 First Impressions
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.