German audio major Sennheiser has launched its Evolution Wireless G4 portable systems at the PALM Expo 2018 in Mumbai.

Available at a starting price of Rs. 52,900, the wireless portable systems feature industry-standard wireless solution for media, content creators as well as small and medium-sized broadcasters worldwide.

To be made available in a fourth generation, videographers will also get to enjoy the all new EW 500-p series which will help them create content by further professionalising film work. Additionally, the new G4 series will be fully compatible with all previous evolution wireless generations, safeguarding any earlier investments.

Commenting on the launch, Vipin Pungalia, Director Professional segment, Sennheiser India said, "With over a 70-year history that has been built on the culture of innovation and a vision to shape the future of the audio industry, we at Sennheiser have always strived to understand the needs of our consumers and provide them the best. We believe in evolving with the passion and aspirations of the audience, and with that in mind, we have come out with evolution Wireless G4. It not only demonstrates our dedication to creating the ultimate audio experience through excellent sound quality and user-centric design, but also marks our commitment to evolving with both its current customers and those of the coming generations."

With a new User Interface (UI), an expanded switching bandwidth and higher radio frequency (RF) output power for the 300 and 500 series, new multi-channel functionality for the 100 series, Sennheiser G4 delivers high-quality, audio for musical performances, theatres, businesses and camera work.